Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Iran Sentences Two Journalists for Writing About Mahsa Amini

Iran Sentences Two Journalists for Writing About Mahsa Amini
Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 29, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked weeks of violent protests across Iran. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
By Reuters
23 Oct 2023
0

An Iranian Revolutionary Court sentenced two journalists to prison for covering the death of a young woman in police custody last year. 

Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were given prison sentences of seven years and six years, respectively, Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported Sunday.

The pair were found guilty of collaborating with the US government in protests that swept the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in a Tehran hospital after she was arrested for allegedly flouting the country’s Islamic dress codes in September 2022.

Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in anti-government protests. At least seven men, most of them in their 20s, were hanged for their alleged roles in unrest and thousands more were jailed, according to Amnesty International.

Read more: Jailed Iranian Women’s Rights Activist Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Other charges against Hamedi and Mohammadi included spreading propaganda against the state and acting against national security. The verdicts can be appealed, according to Mizan.

There is “conclusive evidence” that the two journalists “sought anti-security objectives” in collaboration with individuals and organizations close to the US government, Mizan said without elaboration.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
South Africa

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
After months of tension, Department of Justice puts up R6m for legal reviews of the State Capture Report
Maverick News

After months of tension, Department of Justice puts up R6m for legal reviews of the State Capture Report
’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes
DM168

’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes
Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Maverick News

Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Maverick News

Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 14 - 21 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 14 – 21 October 2023
Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy - court
Newsdeck

Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy – court
Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
Newsdeck

Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
I have a picture for you! 8 - 13 October 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023
Astronomers detect mysterious 8 billion-year-old energetic burst
Newsdeck

Astronomers detect mysterious 8 billion-year-old energetic burst

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options