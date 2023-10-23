Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Inflow of $10 Billion; to Ban Parallel Market: Nigeria Summit

Inflow of $10 Billion; to Ban Parallel Market: Nigeria Summit
A currency dealer in Lagos. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
23 Oct 2023
0

Nigeria expects to receive $10 billion of inflows in the coming weeks that will help ease a liquidity crunch weighing on the naira.

The government has a “line of sight” on the inflows into the country “in weeks rather than months,” Finance Minister Wale Edun said at the Nigerian Economic Summit in the capital, Abuja, on Monday. He didn’t give details.

The naira slid about 4% against the dollar on Monday amid insatiable demand for the greenback. The decline came days after the central bank ended curbs on using dollars to buy dozens of imported items, and at a time of the year that typically sees Nigerians making payments for tuition at foreign schools and universities.

Read More: Nigeria Sees $10 Billion Inflows Easing Forex Liquidity Crunch

Read More About Nigeria’s Economic Reforms:

Nigeria Mulls Outlawing Parallel FX Market (Oct. 23, 3:19 p.m.)

Nigerian authorities plan to broaden the official foreign-exchange market as a step toward outlawing the parallel market, a senior member of President Bola Tinubu’s administration said.

The central bank plans to allow other participants including bureaux de change and financial-technology companies that provide mobile-money services, Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, said.

Once the official market has been expanded, the parallel market will be turned into “a black market, which is just for illicits and speculators,” Oyedele said.

Read More: Nigeria Will Outlaw Parallel Foreign-Exchange Market: Official

Naira Slumps 4% Amid Scramble for Dollars (Oct. 23, 1:27 p.m.)

Nigeria’s currency plummeted about 4% to 1,215 a dollar on the streets of the nation’s cities on Monday.

The naira was trading at 1,170 a dollar on Friday, according to Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive officer of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., which compiles the data.

Widening Spread | Gap between naira spot and parallel market rates widen on dollar shortage

The currency slipped to 808.27 naira a dollar at close on Friday from 782.67 the previous day in the official market, Lagos-based FMDQ, which tracks the data, reported on its website.

Liquidity in the official market declined on Friday compared with the previous day. Spot transactions dropped 14.1% to $76.38 million and forward contracts decreased 66.1% to $2.88 million, investment bank Chapel Hill Denham said in note on Monday.

Read More: Naira Official Rate Sinks to Near 1,000 on Scramble for Dollars

Central Bank Plans to Improve Forex Market Transparency (Oct. 23, 12:45 p.m.)

The Central Bank of Nigeria is preparing a document that will set out clearly the rules of the foreign-exchange market, Governor Olayemi Cardoso said at the summit.

The central bank is focused on ensuring Nigeria has a market that is “predictable and without flip-flops,” Cardoso said. “We do need to have a situation where the rules are clear to everyone.”

Cardoso said that while efforts to unify the foreign-exchange market have not been perfect, they have led to more revenue coming into the country. Tinubu’s government has sought to end multiple exchange rates among other measures to bolster confidence in the naira.

Tinubu Pledges to Ease Forex Liquidity Crunch (Oct. 23, 12:08 p.m.)

Tinubu said the liquidity squeeze that has resulted in the naira weakening to record lows against the dollar will ease.

“My government is not blind to the challenges several of you are facing in the financial markets,” Tinubu said on Monday at the summit. “I can only allay this concern by revealing that we have a good line of sight for the additional foreign-exchange liquidity that is required to restore market confidence and we are going to do that soon.”

Tinubu also reiterated his pledge to work closely with the private sector to implement the range of reforms he’s introduced since coming to power in May.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town
Maverick News

Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town
Eight of SA’s 26 public universities fail to get clean audits
South Africa

Eight of SA’s 26 public universities fail to get clean audits
Retailer gives fish paste fans the best news ever: it’s back!
TGIFood

Retailer gives fish paste fans the best news ever: it’s back!
ANC snatches back seats in KZN, Mpumalanga as independent candidate hoovers up votes from an array of parties
Maverick News

ANC snatches back seats in KZN, Mpumalanga as independent candidate hoovers up votes from an array of parties
New Kid On The EFF Block
South Africa

New Kid On The EFF Block

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Rassie is odd, but that may be his best leadership quality
South Africa

After the Bell: Rassie is odd, but that may be his best leadership quality
Retailer gives fish paste fans the best news ever: it’s back!
TGIFood

Retailer gives fish paste fans the best news ever: it’s back!
The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X — when art intersects with a bakkie
South Africa

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X — when art intersects with a bakkie
Media speculates: could Reserve Bank’s Kuben Naidoo be a great fit for Nedbank?
Business Maverick

Media speculates: could Reserve Bank’s Kuben Naidoo be a great fit for Nedbank?
Transnet’s turnaround plan is premised on securing a R100bn ‘capital injection’ from government
South Africa

Transnet’s turnaround plan is premised on securing a R100bn ‘capital injection’ from government

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

It'Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership

There must be more to blockchains than just Bitcoin.

There is. And it's coming to a future near you soon.

It's Mine is an entertaining and accessible look at how Bitcoin made its mark, how it all works and how it challenges our long-held beliefs, from renowned expert and frequent Daily Maverick contributor Steven Boykey Sidley.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.