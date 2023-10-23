Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Australia gender bias costs economy $80bn, task force says

Australia gender bias costs economy $80bn, task force says
Two women riding their horses bathe in the shallow waters at Botany Bay near a Fiji Airways plane at an airport in Sydney, Australia, 7 March 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS)
By Bloomberg
23 Oct 2023
0

Australia needs urgent legislative changes to end economic inequality between men and women, a government task force found, highlighting the problem costs the economy A$128-billion (R2.44-billion) a year.

Women who have at least one child earn A$2-million less over their lifetime than male counterparts, a report released by the taskforce in Canberra on Monday showed. Chaired by businesswoman Sam Mostyn, it issued a suite of immediate and long-term recommendations, including boosting government-funded parental leave.

“Gender equality is not just about women, it’s about creating communities where everyone is equal, everyone can prosper,” Mostyn told reporters.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher appointed the 13-member Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce in 2022 to advise the government on addressing inequality. In Monday’s report, the taskforce said economic losses are largely due to “persistent and pervasive barriers” to full and equal workforce participation for women. 

The taskforce has been meeting monthly and provided formal advice on issues such as paid parental leave and the Budget. Australian workplaces will be forced to reveal their gender pay gaps for the first time in early 2024, under legislation passed earlier this year.

The report recommends doubling government-funded paid parental leave to 52 weeks and encouraging men to use the system. The taskforce called for legislation to guarantee pension payments on all forms of paid parental leave, something the government committed to but hasn’t implemented.

Australian women retire with lower pension balances than men. In the 2019-20 financial year, the median balance  — known locally as superannuation — of women 65 years and older was A$168,000 compared with A$208,200 for men. 

“The current state of women’s economic experiences clearly demonstrates economic inequality across a lifetime,” the report said.

The government is still considering the report’s recommendations, Finance Minister Gallagher said, while adding they were broadly aligned with the centre-left Labour administration’s agenda. 

The data is “pretty confronting”, she said. “When it comes to economic equality, we don’t have a gender equal Australia.” 

The report found women’s earnings are reduced by an average of 55% across the initial five years of parenting a first child, while men’s earnings remained unaffected. 

It showed Australian women are much less likely to work full time than women in other developed nations, and gender segregation persists across the economy. For instance, 76.2% of health care and social assistance workers are female, while 86.5% in the construction industry are men.

“We know that women work less, they earn less, they suffer from a motherhood penalty,” Gallagher said. “We live in a highly gender segregated workforce or labour market.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
South Africa

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes
DM168

’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes
Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Maverick News

Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Maverick News

Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
After months of tension, Department of Justice puts up R6m for legal reviews of the State Capture Report
Maverick News

After months of tension, Department of Justice puts up R6m for legal reviews of the State Capture Report

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tiger Brands share price jumps on news that CEO Noel Doyle has been axed
Business Maverick

Tiger Brands share price jumps on news that CEO Noel Doyle has been axed
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Challenge for world’s biggest robot trains is going electric
Business Maverick

Challenge for world’s biggest robot trains is going electric
Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers: Retailer’s dismal results are a reality check
Business Maverick

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers: Retailer’s dismal results are a reality check
How the Presidency aims to fix South Africa’s collapsing logistics sector
Maverick News

How the Presidency aims to fix South Africa’s collapsing logistics sector

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options