THE WEEKEND WRAP
SA’s offer to mediate Israel-Palestine conflict; Joburg’s growth status; and the benefits of recycling vapes and iPhones
SA’s offer to mediate in Israel must not be ignored — remember Northern Ireland. Has Joburg stopped growing or are the 2022 census numbers simply wrong? And good reasons to recycle your old vape or unused iPhone.
Read the Weekend Wrap here.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.
How can a country like SA who is openly a supporter of palistien and hammas pretend to be able to negotiate peace, same as supporting russia trying to be a peace broker.