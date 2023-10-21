Magazine

THE WEEKEND WRAP

SA’s offer to mediate Israel-Palestine conflict; Joburg’s growth status; and the benefits of recycling vapes and iPhones

SA’s offer to mediate Israel-Palestine conflict; Joburg’s growth status; and the benefits of recycling vapes and iPhones
By Daily Maverick
21 Oct 2023
1

SA’s offer to mediate in Israel must not be ignored — remember Northern Ireland​. Has Joburg stopped growing or are the 2022 census numbers simply wrong? And good reasons to recycle your old vape or unused iPhone.

Read the Weekend Wrap here. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Gary De Sousa says:
    21 October 2023 at 13:38

    How can a country like SA who is openly a supporter of palistien and hammas pretend to be able to negotiate peace, same as supporting russia trying to be a peace broker.

Top Reads This Hour

Stade de France semifinal showdown: It’s about the here and now as Boks face unbeaten England
Maverick News

Stade de France semifinal showdown: It’s about the here and now as Boks face unbeaten England
Risk of total shutdown of Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station continues to increase
Op-eds

Risk of total shutdown of Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station continues to increase
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Communities and conservationist bring endangered gorillas back from the brink
Africa

Communities and conservationist bring endangered gorillas back from the brink
Tough aerial battle faces Boks as England have to back their kicking strategy to upset the favourites
Maverick News

Tough aerial battle faces Boks as England have to back their kicking strategy to upset the favourites

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA’s offer to mediate Israel-Palestine conflict; Joburg's growth status; and the benefits of recycling vapes and iPhones
Magazine

SA’s offer to mediate Israel-Palestine conflict; Joburg's growth status; and the benefits of recycling vapes and iPhones
Census 2022's picture of SA; Gaza's history provides context for current crisis; meet pioneer of Cape Town gqom
Magazine

Census 2022's picture of SA; Gaza's history provides context for current crisis; meet pioneer of Cape Town gqom
Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
Magazine

Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
The big climb to SOE reform; Buthelezi and Biko's contrasting legacies; one man's quest to clear the vulnerable's records
Magazine

The big climb to SOE reform; Buthelezi and Biko's contrasting legacies; one man's quest to clear the vulnerable's records

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this appeal.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, they’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is simple: the more members we have, the more reporting we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options