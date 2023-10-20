Sport

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

With all eyes on RWC 2023, third season of URC is set for kick-off

With all eyes on RWC 2023, third season of URC is set for kick-off
Lorenzo Cannone of Benetton Rugby tackling Nthuthuko Mchunu of the Cell C Sharks during their United Rugby Championship match at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on 14 April, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)
By Staff Reporter
20 Oct 2023
0

It may feel like the eyes of the rugby world are on France at the moment, but this weekend the third edition of the United Rugby Championship begins.

All 16 teams will be in action on Saturday and Sunday. Locally, the opening match is a mouth-watering derby in Johannesburg between the Lions and the Stormers, winners of the inaugural competition in 2022, and runners-up last season, at 16.05pm on Saturday.

The action then moves to Limerick in Ireland, where the Sharks get their campaign off on a very tough note, against the defending champions, Munster (18h15).

The final match involving a South African team kicks off at 15h00 in Pretoria, when the Bulls — runners-up in 2022 — host the Scarlets from Wales.

The South African season opener in Johannesburg pits the Stormers against the only local side that has managed to beat them in the URC.

Amazingly, the Capetonians have beaten the Bulls six times straight, and have won three and drawn one against the Sharks.

The Lions, though, beat the Stormers in their first league fixture, way back on 4 December 2021, by 37-19 in Cape Town. The last time these teams met in Johannesburg, the visitors won by 31-22 in round seven on 29 October 2022.

Read more in Daily Maverick: URC went from an interesting experiment in 2022 to a world-class competition in 2023

Johan Grobbelaar, URC

Johan Grobbelaar of the Vodacom Bulls during his team’s United Rugby Championship match against Zebre Parma at Emirates Airline Park on 15 April 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

New faces

Joining Jozi’s Pride in recent months are Richard Kriel (outside back), Erich Cronje (centre), Zander du Plessis (flyhalf/centre), Kade Wolhuter (flyhalf — on loan), Conraad van Vuuren (prop), and Hanru Sirgel (flanker).

Meanwhile, Springboks Warrick Gelant (outside back), Courtnall Skosan (wing) and Lizo Gqoboka (prop) have joined the Stormers in the off-season, joining other new signings in wing Ben Loader, former Lions prop Sti Sithole and utility forward Hendre Stassen in Cape Town.

The Sharks start the season with three games abroad, and head coach John Plumtree, who is back in Durban after a few years coaching in Ireland, New Zealand and Japan, has handed the captaincy to Springbok centre Francois Venter for their tour.

Springboks Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf) and Aphiwe Dyantyi (wing) have been included in the squad, along with former Junior Springbok captain George Cronje (loose forward), who has moved to Durban from Bloemfontein.

Dan du Plessis, URC

Dan du Plessis of the DHL Stormers. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Last season, Munster claimed a thrilling draw in Durban in the final round of the regular season, which set them on a course to win all three of their playoffs away from home to ultimately lift the trophy in Cape Town.

The Bulls — with Springbok forwards Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortje named as co-captains for the season — will be looking for a repeat of their home victory over the Scarlets in round seven in March 2022, when the men from Pretoria beat their Welsh visitors by 57-12.

New players on the Bulls’ roster include Springboks Akker van der Merwe (hooker), Wilco Louw (prop) and Willie le Roux (fullback), as well as Khutha Mchunu (prop), Jannes Kirsten (utility forward), Deon Slabbert (lock — on loan), Mpilo Gumede (loose forward), Jaco van der Walt (flyhalf), Henry Immelman (utility back), Sebastian de Klerk (centre), Sergeal Petersen (wing), and Devon Williams (fullback – on loan).

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Change in qualifying

In other news, the URC will introduce full meritocracy for EPCR qualification starting from this season (2023/24).

In a change from the previous qualification method employed by the URC for the last two campaigns, all eight top-ranked teams from the league table will qualify for the Champions Cup, with the remaining sides taking their place in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

The winners of the four regional pools — the South African, Irish, Welsh and Scottish/Italian Shields — will no longer be awarded a place in the Champions Cup and the primary way to qualify from the URC is to finish in the top eight after the 18-round regular season.

Should a URC team win the Champions or Challenge Cups without finishing among the top-ranked teams in the league table, they will receive a place in the Champions Cup.

In such an event, the team that finishes eighth in the URC will be placed into the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Martin Anayi, URC chief executive, said: “The first two seasons of URC set records for audiences and attendances thanks to the appeal and jeopardy of the league.

Deon Fourie, URC

Deon Fourie of the Stormers during his squad’s United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at DHL Stadium on 1 October 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

“Returning to straight meritocracy as a qualification method for the Champions Cup will further turn up the dial on the competitiveness of our league.

“The debate between representation and meritocracy in our league has always been a complex discussion among our stakeholders. However, when it comes to creating the most competitive arena for our teams, meritocracy is a proven method for achieving this.

“In 2017 we brought in full meritocracy over representation in the PRO12 and this lifted the level of competition throughout the league.

“When launching the URC against the backdrop of the pandemic it was prudent to choose the representative qualification route and now after the review our stakeholders have opted to return to meritocracy.”

In other matches this weekend, Zebre Parma will host Ulster in the opening game on Saturday. That clash is followed by Ospreys making the trip to Galway to face Connacht, Dragons RFC welcoming Edinburgh, and Benetton travel to the Arms Park to face Cardiff Rugby.

Sunday’s other fixture will see Glasgow Warriors host Leinster. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
Maverick News

‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Maverick News

Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Irreconcilable differences in the House as numbers barely land the ANC/IFP choice for Public Protector
Maverick News

Irreconcilable differences in the House as numbers barely land the ANC/IFP choice for Public Protector

TOP READS IN SECTION

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
Maverick News

‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Something different coming our way — twin reality checks of Austerity and Privatisation
Maverick News

Something different coming our way — twin reality checks of Austerity and Privatisation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options