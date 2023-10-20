The public had the opportunity to participate by nominating their favourite local merchant from across the country through the app. This event showcased the rich diversity and talent within the local retail and hospitality industry, with 50 nominees competing for recognition across 18 categories. As the ceremony unfolded, the winners emerged, each one acknowledged for their exceptional performance within their respective categories.

The highlight of the event was the prestigious ‘Merchant of the Year’ award, presented to KIMCHI, a small business located in Cape Town. This award, which came with a prize of a R100,000 promotional offer funded by Uber Eats, 10 promotional offers for four staff members to be used on the Uber app, R10,000 worth of ads credits for 2024 and a badge that will appear next to the merchant’s listing on the Uber Eats app. All these prizes acknowledge the restaurant’s overall excellence in all aspects of its business, including food quality, customer service, and innovation. KIMCHI has consistently delivered outstanding Korean cuisine, capturing the hearts and taste buds of South Africans. KIMCHI also took the runner-up position for Best Asian Cuisine.

Additional winners included New York Bagels, renowned for their authentic New York-style bagels, clinching the ‘Highest Ratings’ award. Meanwhile, AA Sushi, a small business based in Johannesburg, claimed the title in the ‘Best Customer Availability’ category. AA Sushi is recognized for its consistently fresh and delightful sushi offerings and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and convenience.

Blue Bottle Liquors secured the ‘2023 Delivery Choice’ award in Gauteng, spotlighting alcohol which is a growing category for consumers on the Uber Eats platform.

According to Nakampe Molewa, General Manager for Uber Eats, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of merchants who use the Uber Eats platform.

He added: “We are proud to work with such incredible merchants who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional food, goods, and services. Their dedication to quality and innovation has played a significant role in the growth and success of Uber Eats in South Africa. Uber Eats remains committed to nurturing and promoting the growth of the South African hospitality and retail industry.”

The Awards not only celebrated the achievements of local businesses but also underscored the platform’s dedication to supporting and empowering merchants. They serve as a testament to the platform’s commitment to revolutionising the delivery industry, creating a thriving ecosystem where businesses can flourish, and customers can access a diverse range of options.

Chef Naledi, the event’s MC, took the opportunity to congratulate the exceptional merchants, recognising their profound impact on South Africa’s hospitality and retail experience.

As inaugural winners of the Merchant Awards, these merchants serve as an inspiration to other businesses, setting a high industry standard and encouraging others to strive for excellence in providing exceptional service and offerings.

Categories and Winners are as follows:

South Africa Operational

2023 Merchant of the Year – Kimchi 2023 Operational Excellence – Moro Gelato CBD 2023 Best Customer Availability – AA Sushi 2023 Best Handover – Red Chilli Authentic Indian Cuisine, Parkrand 2023 Best Growth Tools Adopter – Lotus Chinese Restaurant Partner Choice – KFC New Verticals Choice – YoghurtLand

2023 Highest Ratings

Gauteng – Burger Bistro, Pierneef Western Cape – New York Bagels Kwa-Zulu Natal – Kebabish, Overport

2023 Best Up & Coming

Gauteng – Mizaan’s Halaal Takeaways Western Cape – Active Sushi, Rondebosch Kwa-Zulu Natal – Petisco

2023 Delivery Choice

Gauteng – Blue Bottle Liquors, Vinstra Western Cape – Marcel’s Frozen Yoghurt, Plumstead Kwa-Zulu Natal – Hawthorne Liquor Store

2023 Customer Choice

Gauteng – McDonald’s®, Parktown Western Cape – Hungry Lion, Cape Gate Kwa-Zulu Natal – Pedros Chicken, Clare Estate

2023 Best Chicken

Gauteng – Chicken Licken®, Rivonia Western Cape – KFC, Observatory Kwazulu Natal – Chicken Licken®, Berea

2023 Best Indian

Gauteng – Spice Kitchen, Sandton Western Cape – Maharajah, Tamboerskloof Kwazulu Natal – Elachi, Sunford

2023 Best Seafood

Gauteng – Ocean Basket, Fourways Mall Western Cape – The Poke Co, Kloof Street Kwazulu Natal – Fishaways, Musgrave

2023 Best African

Gauteng – Roots Grill, Randburg Western Cape – Wakanda African Restaurant Kwazulu Natal – Nkonzo’s Kitchen

2023 Best Asian

Gauteng – Kung Fu Kitchen, Grayston Western Cape – Kimchi Kwazulu Natal – Simply Asia, Cowie Road

2023 Best Burgers

Gauteng – McDonald’s®, Douglas Road Western Cape – McDonald’s®, Tokai Kwa-Zulu Natal – McDonald’s®, Swapo Road

2023 Best Vegan

Gauteng – The Maui Poke Co, Rosebank Western Cape – Scheckter’s RAW, Seapoint Kwa-Zulu Natal – The Vegan Chef, Umhlanga

2023 Best Pizza

Gauteng – Roman’s Pizza, Wierda Park Western Cape – Roman’s Pizza, Stellenbosch Kwa-Zulu Natal – Pizza Boyz, Umhlanga

2023 Best Sushi

Gauteng – Sasaki Sushi Chinese Food, Garsfontein Western Cape – Make Restaurant Kwa-Zulu Natal – Tommy’s Sushi, Umhlanga

