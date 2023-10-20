Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 20 Oct

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 20 Oct
By Daily Maverick
20 Oct 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
Maverick News

‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Maverick News

Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Maverick News

England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 16 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 16 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 13 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 13 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 2 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 2 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 25 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 25 Sept

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted