Newsdeck

Nuclear arms race

China says US Pentagon report on nuclear warheads distorts facts

China says US Pentagon report on nuclear warheads distorts facts
Military vehicles carrying the DF- 5B missiles drive past Tiananmen Square during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
By Reuters
20 Oct 2023
0

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. Pentagon report saying China will probably have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 was filled with prejudice and distorts facts, and China had no intention of engaging in a nuclear arms race, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

“First of all, the United States report, like similar reports before it, ignores the facts, is full of prejudice and spreads the theory of the threat posed by China,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing in response to a question about the U.S. report.

Mao did not elaborate.

The Pentagon said in an annual report released on Thursday that China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in its arsenal, as of May.

“China firmly adheres to a nuclear strategy of self-defence and defence, we have always maintained our nuclear forces at the lowest level required for national security, and we have no intention of engaging in a nuclear arms race with any country,” Mao said.

The report added that China’s Navy had more than 370 ships and submarines, up from the 340 ships last year.

“As long as any country does not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against China, it will not be threatened by China’s nuclear weapons,” Mao said.

The Pentagon had previously raised alarms about China’s possible growing arsenal, underscoring its intentions to expand its warhead development. In a report last November, it said China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
Maverick News

‘Revenge is not a strategy’ — experts warn of dire consequences if Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza
How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Maverick News

Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Irreconcilable differences in the House as numbers barely land the ANC/IFP choice for Public Protector
Maverick News

Irreconcilable differences in the House as numbers barely land the ANC/IFP choice for Public Protector

TOP READS IN SECTION

Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
Newsdeck

Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy - court
Newsdeck

Alex Jones must pay $1.1 billion of Sandy Hook damages despite bankruptcy – court
I have a picture for you! 8 - 13 October 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023
Egypt's Sisi rejects transfer of Gazans, discusses aid with Biden
Newsdeck

Egypt's Sisi rejects transfer of Gazans, discusses aid with Biden
El Nino to continue into mid-2024, threatening agriculture
Newsdeck

El Nino to continue into mid-2024, threatening agriculture

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options