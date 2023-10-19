Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tesla Tempers Growth Expectations as Musk Sees Storm Ahead

Tesla Tempers Growth Expectations as Musk Sees Storm Ahead
The Tesla Cybertruck.
By Bloomberg
19 Oct 2023
0

Elon Musk is dialing back expectations for Tesla Inc. as years of rapid expansion collide with rising interest rates and a more cost-conscious consumer. 

After months of persistent price cuts, Tesla’s margins have fallen well below the floor once set by its recently departed chief financial officer. The company is “ruthlessly” cutting costs to keep up, according to vehicle engineering chief Lars Moravy. But an unpredictable economic environment has Musk feeling “paranoid,” and as a result, Tesla is slow-walking its newest factory in Mexico.

“Tesla will likely need to lower delivery expectations and face lower margins” next year, Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Bernstein with an “underperform” rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Thursday. “Tesla is increasingly looking like a regular auto company.”

Tesla declined 5.8% to $228.73 as of 9:34 a.m. in New York. The stock is up about 86% this year.

Musk repeatedly lamented the toll that high interest rates and multiple wars are taking on consumer sentiment and purchasing power on a conference call late Wednesday after reporting earnings that missed estimates. He also described ramping up production of Tesla’s new Cybertruck as a challenge on par with the “production hell” the company endured in the past.

“Tesla is an incredibly capable ship,” the chief executive officer told analysts. “We’re not going to sink, but, even a great ship in a storm has challenges.”

Cybertruck Deliveries

The first Cybertrucks will be handed over to customers on Nov. 30, Tesla said, about two years behind schedule. Musk warned it may be another 18 months until the company reaches volume production and is generating significant cash flow from the pickup.

“We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” Musk told analysts, referring to the level of complexity of the vehicle. “Special products that come along only once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market, to reach volume, to be prosperous.”

Tesla is even willing to to ditch stickers and QR codes on its car parts if it means saving a few pennies of cost, Musk said.

The company missed both earnings and sales expectations for the quarter, reporting that profit excluding some items fell to 66 cents a share, short of the 74 cents that Wall Street analysts estimated. While revenue rose to $23.4 billion, analysts were expecting $24.06 billion.

Tesla’s Shrinking Margin | Profitability has slid since the start of last year

Tesla has repeatedly slashed the prices of its cars this year, with Musk saying he’s willing to sacrifice profits to increase sales. The markdowns are only going so far in lowering would-be customers’ monthly payments, Musk said, due to how much borrowing costs have risen.

Automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits — a figure closely watched by investors — slumped to 16.3% in the quarter, the lowest in over four years. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting 17.7%.

The Austin-based company delivered 435,059 vehicles globally in the period, its first quarterly decline in a year, after planned factory downtime slowed production. Tesla recently launched a refreshed Model 3 sedan in China and Europe.

Musk said Tesla is still planning a vehicle factory in Monterrey, Mexico, but isn’t ready to go “full tilt” on its construction because of the state of the global economy. The comments followed weeks of speculation about whether the plant, first announced in March, would be built at all.

Read More About Tesla
Tesla Not Ready to Go ‘Full Tilt’ on Mexico Plant Yet, Musk Says

Tesla’s Long-Awaited Cybertruck Will Begin Deliveries on Nov. 30

Tesla Taps European Stainless Steel Producer for Cybertruck

Tesla Prices Now Rival Average Cars in US After Billions in Cuts

“I don’t think Mexico is going to be a big part of their delivery growth any time in the next two or three years,” Seth Goldstein, an equities analyst at Morningstar, said in a phone interview after the hour-long earnings call.

Tesla did assure investors that it’s on track to make and deliver about 1.8 million vehicles this year. But the company will have to pick up the pace in the fourth quarter to meet that goal, and new CFO Vaibhav Taneja demurred when asked about the outlook for next year.

In its quarterly slide deck, the automaker did drop some hints, cautioning that production will grow only gradually at plants in Texas and Germany, and ruling out a meaningful increase in output from its factory in China.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Maverick News

England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Boks unchanged for World Cup semi against England as they opt for continuity
Maverick News

Boks unchanged for World Cup semi against England as they opt for continuity
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
‘It’s a joke’ – now 70 Zanu-PF legislators have been recalled after ‘imposter’ does same to opposition MPs
Maverick News

‘It’s a joke’ – now 70 Zanu-PF legislators have been recalled after ‘imposter’ does same to opposition MPs

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tribunal schools Vodacom in consumer rights over its contract cancellation penalties
Business Maverick

Tribunal schools Vodacom in consumer rights over its contract cancellation penalties
Digital platforms vs news media: Competition Commission launches probe into ‘unfair advantage’
South Africa

Digital platforms vs news media: Competition Commission launches probe into ‘unfair advantage’
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Maverick News

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Private sector drives innovative electricity solutions that benefit all in South Africa
Op-eds

Private sector drives innovative electricity solutions that benefit all in South Africa
After the Bell: The economy may be unreal, but the fiscal crisis is very real
South Africa

After the Bell: The economy may be unreal, but the fiscal crisis is very real

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options