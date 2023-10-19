Newsdeck

Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought

Mahsa Amini, women’s movement in Iran win EU’s 2023 Sakharov freedom prize

Mahsa Amini, women’s movement in Iran win EU’s 2023 Sakharov freedom prize
Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 29, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked weeks of violent protests across Iran. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
By Reuters
19 Oct 2023
0

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Union parliament awarded its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died in police custody last year and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran, it said on Thursday.

“On 16 September we marked one year since the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran. The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran,” EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a statement.

“By choosing them as laureates…this House remembers their struggle and continues to honour all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty.”

Amini, 22, born in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan, died in morality police custody in September last year after being arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code.

While Amini’s family said she had been killed by blows to her head and limbs, the authorities said she had died due to existing medical problems.

Her death sparked months of protests that spiralled into some of the worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Under the banner “Woman, Life, Freedom”, Iranian citizens have been protesting against laws obliging women to cover their hair and wear loose fitting clothing.

Iranian security forces have continued their crackdown on dissent and briefly detained Amini’s father on the anniversary of her death.

(Reporting by Julia Payne)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Something different coming our way — twin reality checks of Austerity and Privatisation
Maverick News

Something different coming our way — twin reality checks of Austerity and Privatisation
Boks unchanged for World Cup semi against England as they opt for continuity
Maverick News

Boks unchanged for World Cup semi against England as they opt for continuity
‘It’s a joke’ – now 70 Zanu-PF legislators have been recalled after ‘imposter’ does same to opposition MPs
Maverick News

‘It’s a joke’ – now 70 Zanu-PF legislators have been recalled after ‘imposter’ does same to opposition MPs

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hundreds said killed in Gaza hospital blast, protests erupt
Newsdeck

Hundreds said killed in Gaza hospital blast, protests erupt
Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
Newsdeck

Uganda vows to track down killers of honeymooning couple and safari guide
I have a picture for you! 8 - 13 October 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023
Eight French airports hit by security alerts
Newsdeck

Eight French airports hit by security alerts
Britain's food banks brace for worst winter yet
Newsdeck

Britain's food banks brace for worst winter yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options