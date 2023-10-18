World

UKRAINE UPDATE: 18 OCTOBER 2023

Orbán first EU leader to meet Putin since ICC arrest warrant; Kyiv missile strikes ‘damaged Russian airfields’

Orbán first EU leader to meet Putin since ICC arrest warrant; Kyiv missile strikes ‘damaged Russian airfields’
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting as part of the Third Belt and Road Forum at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, on 17 October 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool)
By Bloomberg
18 Oct 2023
0

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán became the first European Union premier to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since an international arrest warrant was issued against the Russian leader over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said missile strikes on Russian airfields in the occupied Luhansk in the east and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov destroyed nine Russian helicopters, an air-defence missile unit and an ammunition depot, and damaged the runways of both airfields. Russia’s military hasn’t commented.

Ukraine used ATACMS missiles provided by the US in the attack for the first time, CNN reported. The US has not officially confirmed it approved a transfer. President Joe Biden told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in September that he was willing to provide Ukraine with the long-awaited missiles, Bloomberg reported last month.

Latest developments

Putin arrives in China to meet Xi on rare international trip

President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing, according to Chinese state media, a rare trip abroad for the Russian leader who has an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin was expected to attend the Belt and Road Forum, CGTN reported. He was also set to meet President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Russia’s Interfax said earlier.

The visit underscores the close ties between Beijing and Moscow that officials in Washington and Brussels are watching carefully amid the war in Ukraine. China has provided key diplomatic and economic support to Russia since Putin ordered the 2022 invasion, mitigating the effects of Western sanctions on Moscow.

Read more: Xi’s diplomatic gamble on Putin leaves both with much to lose

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday and exchanged views on topics including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Hungary calls Bulgaria levy on Russia gas transit ‘hostile step’

Hungary pledged to retaliate against Bulgaria after the Balkan nation blindsided it with a tax on Russian gas transit, potentially threatening the viability of energy imports through a critical route.

The levy, which Bulgaria announced last week, came without warning and was considered by Hungary to be a “hostile step,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday. He said Hungary would work with Serbia, which also relies on the Balkan pipeline for natural gas, on a response.

“We’re not going to leave this step unanswered,” Szijjarto told state television after Orbán met Putin in Beijing. Szijjarto didn’t provide any details on how his country might respond.

Bulgaria published a law on Friday introducing a charge of 20 Bulgarian lev ($10.81) per megawatt hour of Russian-origin gas, effectively raising its cost by about 20% of the price of Europe’s benchmark gas traded in the regional hub of Amsterdam.

The move wasn’t targeted at Hungary or Serbia, but at Russia, which has sought to tap energy profits to finance its war in Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Tuesday.

“We expect not to increase prices in Serbia and Hungary, but to reduce the profits of Gazprom,” Denkov was quoted by the Dnevnik.bg news website as saying at a conference. “That is, to reduce the funds that enter the state budget of Russia to wage the war.”

Orbán is first EU leader to meet Putin since ICC arrest warrant

Orbán became the first European Union premier to meet Putin since an international warrant was issued against the Russian leader over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Orbán met Putin on Tuesday in Beijing, where both leaders are attending the Belt and Road Initiative forum hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders discussed cooperation on gas, oil and nuclear energy, Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Orbán’s meeting is likely to prompt a backlash from his EU and Nato allies as well as Ukraine, which have sought to isolate Putin since Russia invaded Hungary’s eastern neighbour last year. The Hungarian premier has acted to undermine that unity by sealing energy deals with Russia, trying to limit Western aid to Ukraine, delaying Nato expansion and publicly calling on the EU to scrap economic sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Orbán called the meeting with Putin the most difficult to date due to the “military operation and sanctions”. He said the aim was to salvage as many of the economic links as possible, including gas imports from Russia and Moscow’s lead role in expanding Hungary’s sole nuclear plant.

The International Criminal Court in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin, citing his alleged role in unlawfully deporting thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. Hungary ratified the Rome Statute of the ICC in 2001, during Orbán’s first term as premier.

Russia’s crude oil shipments are creeping up again

Russia’s oil flows are steadily climbing again after months of careful adherence to a pact with Saudi Arabia to keep barrels off the global market.

The nation’s seaborne crude exports rebounded in the seven days to 15 October, boosting four-week average flows to their highest in more than three months.

About 3.51 million barrels a day of crude were shipped from Russian ports last week, a rise of about 285,000 barrels a day from the previous seven days, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show. That lifted the less volatile four-week average to about 3.36 million barrels a day.

The increase came from a jump in Black Sea flows to a six-week high and a recovery in shipments from the Arctic port of Murmansk after a slump in the previous week. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Blowing in the wind — Thabo Mbeki’s warnings on ANC ‘renewal’ will be ignored
Maverick News

Blowing in the wind — Thabo Mbeki’s warnings on ANC ‘renewal’ will be ignored
Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds, local authorities say
Maverick News

Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds, local authorities say
Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Maverick News

Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup

TOP READS IN SECTION

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options