Netflix Cup to pair PGA, F1 stars in live golf event

A photo illustration taken 24 May 2023 shows a sign-in screen for the Netflix streaming service. (Photo: EPA-EFE / NEIL HALL)
By Reuters
18 Oct 2023
Netflix is putting Formula 1 drivers on the golf course for the company's first-ever foray into streaming a live sports event.

Announced Tuesday, “The Netflix Cup” will bring together golfers featured in “Full Swing” and drivers from “Drive to Survive,” two popular Netflix sports docuseries, for a golf competition Nov. 14 in Las Vegas.

Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are confirmed to be participating, as well as Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Four pairs of one driver and one PGA Tour pro will play match play for eight holes. The top two teams will advance to the final hole. Additional details about the format were not released.

“The Netflix Cup” is being staged at the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, which has also served as the venue for several editions of “The Match,” the charity exhibition golf series frequently held in November.

The event will take place before F1’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18.

–Field Level Media

