Britain’s food banks brace for worst winter yet

Britain’s food banks brace for worst winter yet
epa10592112 Workers sort food donations arriving at Peckham Pantry in London, Britain, 26 April 2023. People across the UK are using food banks and food Pantry stores more than ever according to food charity Trussel Trust. A record number, some three million food deliveries were given out in 2022. According to Trussel, one in five people using their food banks were in work, highlighting the difficulties families were facing with soaring energy costs and spiralling food inflation. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
18 Oct 2023
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest food bank network warned on Wednesday it was expecting its worst ever winter, with over 600,000 people likely to need support as a cost-of-living crisis now in its second year curtails spending power.

Trussell Trust expects to provide over 1 mln food parcels

Says one in seven people in the UK facing hunger

The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of 1,300 food bank centres across the United Kingdom, said it expected to provide more than one million emergency food parcels between December this year and February 2024.

That would be a record number of parcels for this period of time and compares to 904,000 a year earlier.

“We don’t want to spend every winter saying things at food banks are getting worse, but they are,” Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said.

One in seven people in the UK face hunger because they don’t have enough money to live on.”

The trust appealed for more donations, as a surge in need meant most food banks have to buy stock to make up for a shortfall.

Britain is the world’s sixth-biggest economy but its citizens have been pressured for more than a year by high inflation which until recently outstripped pay growth for almost all workers.

While inflation is now slowing, more than 60% of UK households still saw their disposable incomes fall in August compared to a year earlier, according to supermarket group Asda’s monthly Income Tracker.

UK consumer price inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022. It eased to 6.7% in August this year, still among the highest rates in Western Europe, with food inflation at 13.6%.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s key economic pledge is to halve overall inflation in 2023 before a probable election in 2024.

Payment options