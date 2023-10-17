Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK workers turn to AI seeking better work-life balance

UK workers turn to AI seeking better work-life balance
AI tools and ChatGpt (Photos: iStock | Wikipedia)
By Bloomberg
17 Oct 2023
0

Staff are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to free up more time away from work, research shows.

Almost half of British workers are using generative AI — a technology that became widely accessible less than a year ago — at least once a week. That’s already boosted productivity by outsourcing repetitive, time-consuming tasks to chat bots, according to a survey of 2,002 UK employees in office-based and remote roles conducted by Accenture between 29 August and 1 September. 

Now, the survey suggests, AI efficiency gains are also helping promote work-life balance. Some 30% of employees said they want to spend their freed-up time to increase focus on life outside work, according to the report.  Those results come amid surging mental health issues in the UK, which are costing companies an estimated £6.9-billion (R158.33-billion) in working days lost to long-term illness.

“There will continue to be a strong appetite for AI from office workers, with many exploring it as an opportunity to find greater overall satisfaction in their working lives,” said Emma Kendrew, technology lead for Accenture UK.

Over a quarter of surveyed workers said AI is clearing up their schedules for more quality work. AI is most popular with tasks like administrative and operational processes and data analysis, according to the Accenture report.

This mirrors separate research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that found AI drives up productivity, but those benefits are limited to writing or administrative tasks. 

The research also flags a growing generational gap when it comes to AI in the workplace. Only 22% of those aged 55 and over are using the technology at least once a week, almost three times fewer than those aged 18 to 24.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
End of load shedding ‘in sight’, says electricity minister after another Kusile unit comes back on stream
South Africa

End of load shedding ‘in sight’, says electricity minister after another Kusile unit comes back on stream
Red-hot Proteas looking to avoid potential banana skin in clash against Netherlands
Maverick News

Red-hot Proteas looking to avoid potential banana skin in clash against Netherlands

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
SA’s burgeoning hydrogen sector touted as potential creator of 30,000 jobs
South Africa

SA’s burgeoning hydrogen sector touted as potential creator of 30,000 jobs
#MotiFiles: Inside VBS’s R1.3bn gold-fuelled ‘hawala’
Maverick News

#MotiFiles: Inside VBS’s R1.3bn gold-fuelled ‘hawala’
South Africa’s automotive sector appears to be stalling
Business Maverick

South Africa’s automotive sector appears to be stalling
Court thwarts Minister Motsoaledi’s bid to appeal judgment on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits
Maverick News

Court thwarts Minister Motsoaledi’s bid to appeal judgment on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options