An intrepid step is being taken in the largely industrial area that is Paarden Eiland: Rawson Developer’s latest residential project, Maritime Place, is leading the shift towards affordable, world-class living in this historical region that’s been conscientiously reinventing itself.

Situated on the corner of Marine Drive and Amphion Street, the residential project is part of the new era of development for the district that’s home to businesses, offices, manufacturers and the like. Maritime Place intends to harness the area’s unique charm and prime inner-city location to provide a residential experience combining contemporary urban living with an historical atmosphere. There’s all the vibrancy of bustling industria coupled with the creature comforts of modern living, and boasting a price tag that will have investors doing a double take.

Designed to be inclusive, units are priced from just R950,000 to R3.2 million (no transfer fees and no transfer duty), making it accessible to a wide spectrum of buyers. From short-term rental options, compact-city living to spacious family-forward comfort, there’s something for everyone here. The building features an upscale co-working space, a restaurant and coffee shop, lush communal spaces, back-up power, and a high-end fitness centre to name but a few.

With close proximity to the CBD, V&A Waterfront and inner-city attractions, as well as beautifully appointed suites with magnificent, uninterrupted views of much of the Cape’s natural beauty – Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Table Bay and the Stellenbosch Mountains – Maritime Place offers a complete living experience.

This residence is not simply a new chapter for Paarden Eiland, but is also a significant stride towards boosting the residential options within the Cape. Rawson Developers are championing a unique blend of history, industry and residential comfort, in what is set to become a landmark development.

Anticipated completion is December 2026. Visit maritimeplace.co.za for more information. DM/ML