Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 17 Oct

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 17 Oct
By Daily Maverick
17 Oct 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Simone Biles’s brilliant comeback thrills SA gymnastics star Caitlin Rooskrantz
Maverick News

Simone Biles’s brilliant comeback thrills SA gymnastics star Caitlin Rooskrantz
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 16 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 16 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 13 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 13 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 18 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 18 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 2 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 2 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 25 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 25 Sept

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted