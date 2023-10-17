Business Maverick

Goldman Boss David Solomon Ditches His High-Profile DJ Gigs

Goldman Boss David Solomon Ditches His High-Profile DJ Gigs
David Solomon DJing in Miami in 2020.
By Bloomberg
17 Oct 2023
David Solomon has decided to no longer DJ at high-profile events, an early retirement for a highly visible off-hours persona that drew unwanted scrutiny.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief executive officer pulled back from such events a year ago after concluding the media attention was a distraction, according to a person familiar with the matter. His well-publicized spins culminated in a booking for Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival in July last year and the hobby was referenced when Solomon played himself in a cameo on the Showtime series “Billions.”

“This is not news. David hasn’t publicly DJed an event in well over a year, which we have confirmed multiple times in the past,” Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto told the Financial Times, which earlier reported the decision. “Music was not a distraction from David’s work. The media attention became a distraction.”

Solomon’s pastime drew other types of scrutiny. Solomon was involved in a New York probe after playing a set at a Hamptons charity concert in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the bank, which is set to report third-quarter results Tuesday, previously told Bloomberg in July that Solomon hadn’t done a DJ gig since last summer.

Read More: David Solomon Ditches Tie to DJ for Bezos, Harris at Super Bowl

