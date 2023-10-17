Business Maverick
Goldman Boss David Solomon Ditches His High-Profile DJ Gigs
David Solomon has decided to no longer DJ at high-profile events, an early retirement for a highly visible off-hours persona that drew unwanted scrutiny.
“This is not news. David hasn’t publicly DJed an event in well over a year, which we have confirmed multiple times in the past,” Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto told the Financial Times, which earlier reported the decision. “Music was not a distraction from David’s work. The media attention became a distraction.”
Solomon’s pastime drew other types of scrutiny. Solomon was involved in a New York probe after playing a set at a Hamptons charity concert in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the bank, which is set to report third-quarter results Tuesday, previously told Bloomberg in July that Solomon hadn’t done a DJ gig since last summer.
