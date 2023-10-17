Newsdeck

Security

France’s Palace of Versailles being evacuated for security reasons

France’s Palace of Versailles being evacuated for security reasons
People visit the Hall of Mirrors inside the Palace of Versailles during a press visit on the occasion of the opening of the space dedicated to the history of the construction of the Chateau of Versailles, in Versailles, near Paris, France, 14 September 2023. In 2023, the Palace of Versailles celebrates its 400th anniversary as it dates back to 1623 when it started as a small hunting lodge. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
By Reuters
17 Oct 2023
0

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - France's Palace of Versailles is evacuating its visitors for security reasons and will be closed on Tuesday, the Chateau de Versailles said on social network X.

BFM TV, citing police sources, said a bomb squad was on its way to the site.

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts – which proved to be false – forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris’ Gare de Lyon train station.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Maverick News

Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 - 13 October 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023
President Abbas says Hamas' actions do not represent Palestinians
Newsdeck

President Abbas says Hamas' actions do not represent Palestinians
Maltese doctor who disappeared in Cape Town under mysterious circumstances found alive by authorities
Maverick News

Maltese doctor who disappeared in Cape Town under mysterious circumstances found alive by authorities
Trump pledges to expel immigrants who support Hamas, ban Muslims from the US
Newsdeck

Trump pledges to expel immigrants who support Hamas, ban Muslims from the US
Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels; Belgium raises terror alert to top level
Newsdeck

Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels; Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options