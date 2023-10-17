Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds, local authorities say

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, on 17 October 2023. (Photo: X / @LocalFocus1)

An Israeli air strike killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said, and the United Nations said an Israeli strike also hit one of its schools being used as a shelter.

.@WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza. Early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries.



We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed.#NotATarget — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 17, 2023

A Gaza civil defence chief said on Al-Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital. A Gaza Health Ministry official said at least 500 people were killed and injured. Both departments are under the Hamas-run government.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed an initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by a failed Hamas rocket launch, i24NEWS reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people after striking one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.

We are horrified by the recent Israeli bombing of Ahli Arab Hospital in #Gaza City, which was treating patients and hosting displaced Gazans. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed. This is a massacre. It is absolutely unacceptable… — MSF International (@MSF) October 17, 2023

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel’s intense 11-day bombardment since Hamas militants rampaged into Israeli towns on 6 October, killing more than 1,300 civilians and soldiers.

Hamas said the blast at the hospital mostly killed displaced people. A senior official for the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, which operates in the West Bank but not in Gaza, described it as a massacre. DM

This is a developing story and will be updated.