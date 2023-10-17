Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds, local authorities say

Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds, local authorities say
The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, on 17 October 2023. (Photo: X / @LocalFocus1)
By Nidal Al-Mughrabi, Reuters
17 Oct 2023
1

A Gaza civil defence chief said on Al-Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital.

An Israeli air strike killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said, and the United Nations said an Israeli strike also hit one of its schools being used as a shelter.

A Gaza civil defence chief said on Al-Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital. A Gaza Health Ministry official said at least 500 people were killed and injured. Both departments are under the Hamas-run government.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed an initial investigation showed the explosion was caused by a failed Hamas rocket launch, i24NEWS reported. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Middle East Crisis News Hub

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people after striking one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel’s intense 11-day bombardment since Hamas militants rampaged into Israeli towns on 6 October, killing more than 1,300 civilians and soldiers.

Hamas said the blast at the hospital mostly killed displaced people. A senior official for the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, which operates in the West Bank but not in Gaza, described it as a massacre. DM

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Maverick News

Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Price hikes on basics add strain to poor and hungry South Africans as grant payment glitches persist
Maverick Citizen

Price hikes on basics add strain to poor and hungry South Africans as grant payment glitches persist
Free State NPA walks budget tightrope coupled with critical staff shortfall
Maverick News

Free State NPA walks budget tightrope coupled with critical staff shortfall

TOP READS IN SECTION

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

A Small, Stubborn Town

Join Peter Fabricius alongside author of A Small, Stubborn Town Andrew Harding as they discuss the pivotal moment in Ukraine's war and the stories of ordinary civilians in the small town of Voznesensk.Wed 18 Oct from 12pm - 1pm, online and free of charge.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options