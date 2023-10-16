US Diplomacy Calms Emerging Markets as Israel Stocks Rebound

Israel’s benchmark equity index rose the most in two weeks and Egypt’s main gauge recaptured a record high. US officials are also intensifying their diplomatic efforts to warn Iran against entering the conflict, with many traders now betting the conflict won’t expand across the Middle East.

Elections in Ecuador and Poland also helped boost assets. In Ecuador, the election of investor-favorite Daniel Noboa sent bonds rallying, with the notes due in 2035 jumping as much as 2.9 cents on the dollar to the highest in about a month.

Meanwhile, Polish stocks, bonds and currency rallied after the pro-European-Union Civic Coalition neared victory in Sunday’s vote. Money managers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the new government is likely to bring in prudent fiscal policies and lead the central bank to become more hawkish.

“The Civic Coalition promotes the return of a more EU-friendly stance and its victory would increase the prospect of an acceleration of the disbursement of European Union transfers to Poland,” Kevin Daly, a strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note. “We expect the central bank reaction function to now turn more hawkish.”

The broad emerging-market indexes posted losses amid concern over a US plan for sweeping measures to restrict China’s access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking gear. Asian chip stocks fell, driving the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to a decline of as much as 0.8%.