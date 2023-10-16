Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US Diplomacy Calms Emerging Markets as Israel Stocks Rebound

US Diplomacy Calms Emerging Markets as Israel Stocks Rebound
epa10910436 A Palestinian supporter chants during a protest in response to the conflict between Hamas and Israel in New York, New York, USA, 09 October 2023. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. According to Palestinian officials, more than 700 people were killed and nearly 4,000 were injured as a result of Israel’s retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL 30783
By Bloomberg
16 Oct 2023
0

Emerging-market currencies rose Monday as investors follow diplomatic efforts from the US and its allies to contain the war in the Middle East.

Brazil’s real joined the rally in its peers at the open in the Americas as risk-on sentiment grew among investors. The gains come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps up efforts to ensure humanitarian aid to people in Gaza and President Joe Biden considers a visit to Israel.

Israel’s benchmark equity index rose the most in two weeks and Egypt’s main gauge recaptured a record high. US officials are also intensifying their diplomatic efforts to warn Iran against entering the conflict, with many traders now betting the conflict won’t expand across the Middle East.

Read more: Blinken Returns to Tel Aviv in Bid to Contain War

Elections in Ecuador and Poland also helped boost assets. In Ecuador, the election of investor-favorite Daniel Noboa sent bonds rallying, with the notes due in 2035 jumping as much as 2.9 cents on the dollar to the highest in about a month.

Read more: Election of Pro-Business President Sends Ecuador Bonds Rallying

Meanwhile, Polish stocks, bonds and currency rallied after the pro-European-Union Civic Coalition neared victory in Sunday’s vote. Money managers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the new government is likely to bring in prudent fiscal policies and lead the central bank to become more hawkish.

Read more: Poland’s Pro-EU Opposition to End Eight Years of Populist Rule

“The Civic Coalition promotes the return of a more EU-friendly stance and its victory would increase the prospect of an acceleration of the disbursement of European Union transfers to Poland,” Kevin Daly, a strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note. “We expect the central bank reaction function to now turn more hawkish.”

Poland Currency Gains on Vote | Zloty strengthens past 100-day moving average

The broad emerging-market indexes posted losses amid concern over a US plan for sweeping measures to restrict China’s access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking gear. Asian chip stocks fell, driving the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to a decline of as much as 0.8%.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Surge in mass shootings in Cape Town - At least 26 people killed in four weeks
Maverick News

Surge in mass shootings in Cape Town – At least 26 people killed in four weeks
Boks show ice-cool temperament to set up repeat of 2019 final against England
Maverick News

Boks show ice-cool temperament to set up repeat of 2019 final against England
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
All Blacks produce stunning performance to oust Ireland from RWC 2023
Sport

All Blacks produce stunning performance to oust Ireland from RWC 2023

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
SA’s burgeoning hydrogen sector touted as potential creator of 30,000 jobs
South Africa

SA’s burgeoning hydrogen sector touted as potential creator of 30,000 jobs
Eggstraction Protocol
South Africa

Eggstraction Protocol
South Africa’s automotive sector appears to be stalling
Maverick News

South Africa’s automotive sector appears to be stalling
Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands
Maverick News

Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options