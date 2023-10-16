Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa beauty pageant, and more from around the world

Contestants from Angola pose during the 'Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023' beauty pageant at the Harare International Conference Centre, in Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 October 2023 (issued 15 October 2023). The pageant, the first of its kind in the world, was held to conscientise the world that people with albinism are the same as every other person, remove stigma and also to end the discrimination and the ritual killings of albinos particularly in Africa. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Contestants in the inaugural ‘Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023’ beauty pageant parade on the catwalk at the Harare International Conference Centre, in Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 October 2023 (issued 15 October 2023). The pageant, the first of its kind in the world, was held to conscientious the world that people with albinism are the same as every other person, remove the stigma and also to end the discrimination and the ritual killings of albinos particularly in Africa. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Contestant Angela Nokuthaba Dube of Zimbabwe poses during the ‘Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023’ beauty pageant at the Harare International Conference Centre, in Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 October 2023 (issued 15 October 2023). EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Pakistani brides attend their wedding during a mass wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on 13 October 2023. The Jeelani Welfare Trust and and Abdul Aziz Memon trust funded the mass wedding of 15 couples for people belonging to poorer classes. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR

Members and supporters of the Percha LGBT+ collective protest inside the Cintermex facilities at the Monterrey International Book Fair, Monterrey, Mexico 15 October 2023. Shouting ‘No to censorship’, members of the Percha LGBT+ collective held a demonstration at the Monterrey 2023 International Book Fair (FIL) after their participation in the literary festival was cancelled. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

A cosplayer poses as Rem from Death Note during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 4 at Javits Center on October 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Cosplayers dressed as Pennywise attends the Leisure and Fantasy Hall (SOFA 2023) in Bogota, Colombia, on 13 October 2023. SOFA runs from 12 to 16 October in the Colombian capital. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

The annular solar eclipse was observed from the province of Cocle, Panama, on 14 October 2023. An annular solar eclipse crossed America from North to South on 14 October. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The JK Memorial is silhouetted against the partial solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, on 14 October 2023. An annular solar eclipse crossed America from North to South on 14 October. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges

The moon passes in front of the sun during a solar eclipse seen from Driftwood, Texas, US, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. US grid operators are set to face their largest controlled experiment for dealing with big swings in renewable power during this week’s “ring of fire” eclipse that will quickly knock out as much as 28,300 gigawatts of solar generation. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hermanos Acero performed during the premiere of Circus Roncalli at Werksviertel München on October 14, 2023, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

Luke David of Australia and Lisandro Uretti of Argentina compete for the ball during the day 2 match between Australia and Argentina in the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair World Cup at Quay Centre on October 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Pieter-Steph Du Toit and Handre Pollard of South Africa celebrate victory at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on October 15, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by World Rugby, Aaron Smith of New Zealand leads the Haka before kick-off ahead of the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by World Rugby – Handout/Getty Images)

Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer distributes balls with his signature during the Federer’s Fan Day at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, Shanghai, China, 13 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A local cast his vote inside a voting centre at Bondi Beach and Bondi Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney, Australia 14 October 2023. Australians will participate in a historic referendum on 14 October to decide whether Indigenous people will be acknowledged in the country’s constitution through the establishment of a new parliamentary advisory board. EPA-EFE/TOBY ZERNA

South Korea’s Special Air Force Rescue Team performs during a media day for the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 at the Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea, on 16 October 2023. The biennial defence exhibition will open in Seongnam from 17 to 22 October. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean Air Force aerobatics team ‘Black Eagles’ performs during a media day for the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 at the Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea, on 16 October 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An image taken with a drone shows horses moving inside a farm, in Ano Poroia, Serres, Greece, 10 October 2023 (issued 13 October 2023). The owner of the farm, N. Varkas, a lover of horses, has the largest herd of Greek Pindos horses in Europe, with a thousand horses. The Pindos horses are perhaps the best-known of the horse breeds of Greek origin. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

A Hindu devotee walks through the mud to collect holy water after performing the ‘Tarpan’ ritual during Mahalaya prayers, known as Pitru Paksha in Kolkata, India, 14 October 2023. Bengalis worldwide will celebrate the festival from October 16 to 19, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and honouring female power. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An athlete competes in the swim leg of the IRONMAN Waco 70.3 Triathlon on October 15, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images for IRONMAN) DM

Payment options