Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Biden Considers Israel Visit, Warns Against Gaza Occupation

Biden Considers Israel Visit, Warns Against Gaza Occupation
US President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 2 October 2023, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) looks on. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Ting Shen / POOL)
By Bloomberg
16 Oct 2023
0

US President Joe Biden weighed a trip to Israel while he cautioned against long-term Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as the White House sought to balance support for the country with fears that the regional crisis could escalate.

No decision about whether to travel to Israel had yet been made, according to two people familiar with the internal discussions, and a spokesperson for the National Security Council said the White House didn’t have a trip to announce.

But the possible trip — and acknowledgment of concerns voiced by Palestinians in Gaza and Arab leaders across the region — were the latest signal that the US was trying to keep the crisis from further escalating.

Biden stressed his belief that Israel would act by the rules of war and that innocent civilians would have access to medicine, food and water in an interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes.” He also said he didn’t believe Israel should control the territory long-term, saying instead the territory should be governed by “a Palestinian authority.”

“I think it’d be a big mistake,” Biden said. “Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people.”

The interview, which aired Sunday night, came as Israeli Defense Forces were readying a ground invasion of Gaza, prompting hundreds of thousands of residents to flee south. The mass migration has prompted concerns of a humanitarian crisis, and Palestinian officials said more than 2,600 people in Gaza have been killed.

Frayed Relationship

Accepting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation — extended in a phone call Saturday — could both signal solidarity after the deadly Hamas attack, and help jumpstart regional efforts to limit the scope of the conflict and provide humanitarian assistance.

Biden and the Israeli leader last met in September during the United Nations meetings in New York. Their relationship has been frayed this year amid Netanyahu’s effort to strip power from Israel’s judicial branch.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to return to Israel on Monday after meetings with Saudi and Egyptian leaders, and Axios reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has also invited Biden to an international conference regarding the conflict. Palestinian and Israeli leaders have been pushing Egypt to help mediate the conflict, and the US has pushed the country to open the Rafah border crossing.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said Sunday that the US had conducted backchannel discussions with Iranian leaders to warn them against escalation.

Safe Zone

In his interview, Biden said his team had been discussing the establishment of a safe zone for Gaza residents, and held talks with the Egyptian government about assistance in getting women and children out of the conflict zone.

“The Israelis are going to do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians,” Biden said.

Biden stressed his belief that Israel needed to respond after the initial attack by Hamas, which killed at least 1,300 people – including 30 Americans – and left thousands more injured. The US president described last week’s attack as being “as consequential as the Holocaust.”

Biden reiterated in the interview that he didn’t see a reason for US troops to intervene directly in the situation, though he pressed lawmakers to provide additional military assistance to Israel and Ukraine. Biden said that dysfunction on Capitol Hill – where House Republicans for over a week have been unable to elect a new speaker to replace Kevin McCarthy – increased danger in the world.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
As France emerge as favourites to beat Boks at their own game, change is in the air
Maverick News

As France emerge as favourites to beat Boks at their own game, change is in the air
All Blacks produce stunning performance to oust Ireland from RWC 2023
Sport

All Blacks produce stunning performance to oust Ireland from RWC 2023
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 - 13 October 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023
Maltese doctor who disappeared in Cape Town under mysterious circumstances found alive by authorities
Maverick News

Maltese doctor who disappeared in Cape Town under mysterious circumstances found alive by authorities
Israel Latest: US House Republicans Seek Deal to Move Aid
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: US House Republicans Seek Deal to Move Aid
Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza City as military amasses tanks
Newsdeck

Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza City as military amasses tanks
I have a picture for you! 1 - 7 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 – 7 October 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this appeal.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, they’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is simple: the more members we have, the more reporting we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options