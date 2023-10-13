Newsdeck

Video Game Cyberpunk 2077 Uses AI To Replace Deceased Voice Actor

epaselect epa07836804 Visitors gather in front of a booth promoting the action game 'Cyberpunk 2077' by Polish developers CD Projekt RED during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. Asia's major gaming event opened with a record 655 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions. Since 2013, the number ofvisitors have exceeded 250,000 for six years in a row. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
By Bloomberg
13 Oct 2023
Polish video game developer CD Projekt SA used artificial intelligence technology in its latest release to recreate the voice of an actor who passed away, the company said.

The voice of the late Miłogost Reczek, a popular Polish voice actor who died in 2021, was reproduced by an AI algorithm for the Polish-language release of Phantom Liberty, the new expansion to CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company said it received permission from Reczek’s family to do this and that it had considered replacing him in the expansion and rerecording his lines in the original game but decided against it.

“We didn’t like this approach,” CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed said in the statement, as Reczek “was one of the best Polish voice talents” and his performance in the game as the doctor Viktor Vektor “was stellar.”

Instead, CD Projekt hired a different voice actor to perform new lines for the role and then used a Ukraine-based voice-cloning software called Respeecher to create an algorithm that would alter the dialogue to sound like Reczek. “This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” Szwed said.

Szwed also said that Reczek’s sons “were very supportive.”

The rapid rise of generative AI, which can produce text, images and voice from prompts, has raised ethical and practical questions about its use in creative work across the entertainment industry. Film franchises like Star Wars have used technology to replace dead actors such as Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing, while the use of artificial intelligence has become a sticking point during strikes by writers and actors this year.

Read More:   OpenAI Gives ChatGPT Ability to Speak in Five Different Voices

Last month, video game voice actors authorized a strike ahead of negotiations with gaming companies over various topics, including the use of AI to recreate their work without permission. “The unregulated use of artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to anyone who makes their living using their voice, image or performance,” union leader Ray Rodriguez said.

