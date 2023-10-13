Newsdeck

North Korean defectors

South Korea protests to China over suspected North Korea repatriations

South Korea protests to China over suspected North Korea repatriations
A Chinese border post stands next to a bridge crossing the North Korean border in Changbai, Jilin province, China, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. As U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un consider holding an unprecedented summit meeting, a critical goal for North Korea is ending economic sanctions imposed to punish the country for developing nuclear weapons. An end to sanctions would transform the largely dormant 880-mile-long China-North Korea border, and towns such as Changbai could become key players in a huge new mineral business. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
13 Oct 2023
0

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it had protested to China over the suspected forced repatriation of a large number of North Koreans, who rights groups say face imprisonment and abuse at the hands of North Korean authorities.

Any forced repatriation of North Koreans goes against international norms and South Korea viewed it as regrettable, Koo Byoung-sam, a spokesman for South Korea’s Unification Ministry, told a media briefing.

“It appears to be true that a large number of North Koreans in China’s three northeast provinces have been repatriated to the North,” Koo said.

South Korea had been unable to determine the number of people involved and whether there were defectors among them.

“The South Korean government regrets the situation and raised this matter with the Chinese side in a serious manner, emphasizing our position,” he said.

Former North Korean diplomat Tae Yong-ho, who is now a member of South Korea’s parliament, issued a statement calling on the foreign ministry to summon the Chinese ambassador to South Korea as a form of protest.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday there were no “so-called defectors” in China, when asked about a report Beijing had deported about 600 North Korean defectors this week despite an appeal by South Korea.

On Friday, the same spokesperson said China would “continue to appropriately handle” the matter according to humanitarian principles as well as domestic and international law.

China has never recognised fleeing North Koreans as defectors and instead calls them “economic migrants”.

South Korea’s government and international rights organisations have said defectors who are deported back to the North face harsh punishment including detention at labour camps where they are subject to dangerous treatment and conditions.

Human Rights Watch said Chinese authorities had forced back more than 500 North Koreans, most of them women, and it called on governments to denounce the expulsion by Beijing.

The North Koreans were taken in vehicle convoys on Monday night over five separate border crossings into the North, the rights group said, citing a missionary with contacts in the North and China who worked to help defectors.

A North Korean who defected to South Korea in 2001 said a cousin of his, who had lived in China for 25 years, and had a daughter with a Chinese man, was believed to be among those deported this week.

The defector, Kim Hyuk, told Reuters his cousin, Kim Cheol-ok, was detained by Chinese authorities in Jilin province in April and had in recent days called her daughter from prison to say she was about to be sent to back to North Korea.

By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park

(Reporting by Jack Kim, Ju-min Park and Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Editing by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel and Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Boks go for three backs on bench to face France in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

Boks go for three backs on bench to face France in World Cup quarterfinal
Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
How much can we rely on Census 2022?
Maverick News

How much can we rely on Census 2022?
Cape Town International Airport’s main runway reopened after Angola Airlines incident
Maverick News

Cape Town International Airport’s main runway reopened after Angola Airlines incident
Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence

TOP READS IN SECTION

Latest: Israel Vows to Wipe Out Hamas as Ground War Looms
Newsdeck

Latest: Israel Vows to Wipe Out Hamas as Ground War Looms
Israel Latest: US House Republicans Seek Deal to Move Aid
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: US House Republicans Seek Deal to Move Aid
I have a picture for you! 1 - 7 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 – 7 October 2023
Maltese doctor who disappeared in Cape Town under mysterious circumstances found alive by authorities
Maverick News

Maltese doctor who disappeared in Cape Town under mysterious circumstances found alive by authorities
Internet companies report biggest-ever denial of service operation
Newsdeck

Internet companies report biggest-ever denial of service operation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options