A94 motorway

Seven dead after police pursue suspected human smuggler on German motorway

Emergency services work at the scene where at least seven people were killed and several others seriously injured after an accident on the A94 motorway near Waldkraiburg, Bavaria state, Germany, 13 October 2023. At least seven people were killed in the accident in which a vehicle suspected to have been used by smugglers was involved on the route between the Austrian border and Munich in Germany. EPA-EFE/Winfried Ess
By Reuters
13 Oct 2023
BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a suspected human smuggler lost control of a van carrying migrants in southern Germany, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the A94 motorway to the east of the Munich after the Mercedes Vito van started driving at dangerously high speeds during a police pursuit, police added.

The van was carrying around 20 migrants, including children. Seven people died after the van overturned several times, while the remaining passengers sustained mild to severe injuries and were brought to nearby hospitals, police said.

Public prosecutors have opened a manslaughter investigation, the police added.

The suspected human smuggler driving the van, which had Austrian licence plates, survived the accident and received medical care.

A police spokesperson said the nationalities of the suspect and the migrants had not been ascertained, and that there would be further updates throughout the day.

Last month, German authorities imposed new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic, saying these were necessary to tackle people smuggling and protect the European Union’s fragile open border system.

Germany saw its first-time asylum requests rise by 78% in the first seven months of 2023, according to official data. In August, registered illegal border crossings to Germany reached 14,701, up 66% on the same month last year, police data show.

Tensions surrounding the influx are running high in Germany, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the opposition conservatives and regional representatives convening for an emergency meeting on the issue later on Friday.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expressed shock at the incident, adding it showed the need for the government to crack down on human smuggling.

“We must dismantle the cruel business of smuggling gangs who make maximum profit from people’s hardship and smuggle them across borders in such life-threatening ways,” she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Christina Fincher and Miranda Murray)

