Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 13 Oct

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 13 Oct
By Daily Maverick
13 Oct 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Maverick News

Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Business Maverick

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 2 Oct
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 2 Oct
Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 19 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 18 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 18 Sept
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 25 Sept
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 25 Sept

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted