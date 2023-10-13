Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Jeff Bezos buys his Florida neighbour’s mansion for $79-million

Jeff Bezos buys his Florida neighbour’s mansion for $79-million
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
13 Oct 2023
0

Jeff Bezos is adding a mansion in South Florida’s “Billionaire Bunker” to his real estate empire, months after buying the house next door.

The Amazon.com Inc. founder, the world’s third-richest person, agreed to pay $79-million for a seven-bedroom mansion in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the Miami area, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a 7.1% discount from its May listing price of $85-million.

A representative for Bezos had no immediate comment. The sale was handled by Dina Goldentayer and Danilo Tavares with Douglas Elliman, who both declined to comment.

Bezos bought the neighbouring home in June for $68-million. With the latest purchase, he’ll gain a roughly 0.7-hectare property that was built in 2000. The house last sold for $28-million in 2014.

Read More: Bezos Buys $68 Million Home in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’

Bezos, 59, could still make other purchases in the area, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Indian Creek, located in Biscayne Bay and about 13km from South Beach, is known as “Billionaire Bunker” for being home to investor Carl Icahn, football star Tom Brady and singer Julio Iglesias, as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. 

Besides the Indian Creek homes, Bezos has homes in Washington, a Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $165-million in 2020 and an estate in Maui. His ultra-luxury spending has picked up since he stepped down as Amazon’s chief executive officer in 2021 and after he separated from MacKenzie Scott. He owns one of the world’s most expensive superyachts, the Koru, which launched this year and cost an estimated $500 million to build.

His latest Indian Creek purchase spans roughly 1,770 square metres, according to the listing. It includes a pool, a theatre, a library and a wine cellar, according to the listing, and is designed in a style “exuding timeless European glamour.”

Bezos has a nearly $156-billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him one of the richest homeowners in the state. Indian Creek has about 40 residences, a country club and its own police department.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Maverick News

Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Business Maverick

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson

TOP READS IN SECTION

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Business Maverick

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands
Maverick News

Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands
Pension Funds Adjudicator calls out Private Security Sector Provident Fund and administrator for negligence
Maverick News

Pension Funds Adjudicator calls out Private Security Sector Provident Fund and administrator for negligence
Time Out Market set to showcase Cape Town’s culinary stars when it opens next month
Business Maverick

Time Out Market set to showcase Cape Town’s culinary stars when it opens next month
SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Maverick News

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options