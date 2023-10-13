I have a picture for you! 8 – 13 October 2023

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
Sunrise at Mabula. Photographer: Hendrik Harmse
Steps hidden by the sands of time, exposed by storm seas. Photographer: Denyse Knipe
Missing pieces. Photographer: Sarah Goodier
Mirage at Saldanha Airshow. Photographer: Dave Gordon
Madam Buffalo. Photographer: Karin Linder
Lake Lucerne’s public transport. Claudia Epprecht
I’m walking on sunshine… Photographer: Riana Wentzel
Hungarian Parliament seen from the Danube. Photographer: Teresa Raposo
Having a Wale of a time. Photographer: Rob Walker
Eye Lashes to envy. Photographer: Lee Vickery
Albino Impala Mapungubwe. Photographer: Neville Lance
Bodyboarding in the Overberg. Photographer: Robs Simmons Instagram @robz.photographer
Bulungula Thatha iLiza surf therapy team. Photographer: Sigrid Kite-Banks
Cape sparrow on chilly morning in Sossusvlei, Namibia. Photographer: Duane Shipp
Extraordinary sunset over the Vaaldam. Photographer: Chene Venter
A Magnificent Savuti Leopard. Photographer: Rex Kelly
Are you lookin’ at me?! Close encounter with a Waterbuck. Photograher: Tim Holmes
‘n boer maak ‘n plan- plank bridges made for wedding guests to cross river that washed away a bridge in the morning after heavy Cape. Photographer: rains Grant Smith
Cape Town on a chilly evening. Table Mountain.
Photographer: Allen Needham
Morgan, our trusty farm dog, taking in the view from the farm’s highest point. At just under 2,000 m above sea level, Top of the World – or Mapoch Peak – is the most spectacular viewpoint in the Tonteldoos area. Woolly Bugger Farm, Tonteldoos. Photographer: Damien du Preez