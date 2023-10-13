Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks rally hits wall as treasuries drop: markets wrap

Asian stocks rally hits wall as treasuries drop: markets wrap
Members of the public walk through a piece of installation art by Moroccan artist Amine El Gotaibi entitled 'Illuminate the Light', at a media preview for the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair at Somerset House on October 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
13 Oct 2023
0

The rally in Asian equities halted as Treasury yields surged after the latest US inflation data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes. The latest data on continued weakness in China’s economy added to the gloom.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index fell about 0.9%, on course to snap a six-day winning streak, with the region’s benchmark indexes in the red. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares extended losses from the open after both consumer and producer prices came in below estimates, a sign that the economy still faces drags despite the government rolling out a series of measures to bolster the market this year.

“The divergence between hot US CPI and PPI data and softer China inflation are glaring,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank. “This underscores an even sharper US-China policy divergence as a result of which the US dollar may continue to dominate amid higher real US yields.”

Swap contracts pushed the odds of another quarter-point Fed hike to about 40% — from closer to 30% on Wednesday after the so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.3% in the US last month. From a year ago, it rose 4.1%, the lowest since 2021. Economists favour the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall CPI, which rose 0.4%, boosted by energy costs. Forecasters had called for a 0.3% monthly advance in both measures.

News that China is considering forming a state-backed stabilisation fund to shore up confidence in its $9.5-trillion stock market may still aid sentiment.

Read more: China Weighs New Stabilization Fund to Prop Up Stock Market

Treasuries gained slightly in Asia after dropping across the curve in the previous session, with the yield on the 30-year rate surging as much as 19 basis points after a $20-billion auction of the securities drew weak demand. 

The dollar steadied after strengthening against all of its Group-of-10 peers Thursday following the increase in Treasury yields. The yen inched closer to the 150 mark.

The Fed will want flexibility optionality around an additional rate hike, “just given the fact that inflation could stall out at a higher level,” Nadia Lovell, senior equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s much easier to tilt hawkish in an environment where economic growth is strong and then dial that back if you need to than to be dovish just in case inflation surprises to the upside.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Maverick News

Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Business Maverick

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson

TOP READS IN SECTION

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Business Maverick

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands
Maverick News

Markus Jooste must pay R15m immediately for Steinhoff implosion, JSE demands
Pension Funds Adjudicator calls out Private Security Sector Provident Fund and administrator for negligence
Maverick News

Pension Funds Adjudicator calls out Private Security Sector Provident Fund and administrator for negligence
Time Out Market set to showcase Cape Town’s culinary stars when it opens next month
Business Maverick

Time Out Market set to showcase Cape Town’s culinary stars when it opens next month
SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Maverick News

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options