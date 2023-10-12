UN suspends some peacekeepers in Congo, denounces sexual abuse

United Nations troops guard UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his visit in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 01 September 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

It did not say how many peacekeepers were suspended or give details of the accusations against them.

The mission, known as MONUSCO, has faced previous accusations of sexual abuse which the United Nations has vowed to crack down on.

“Precautionary measures have already been initiated in line with the Secretary-General’s zero-tolerance policy for sexual exploitation and abuse and other forms of misconduct,” said the statement released late on Wednesday.

The measures include suspension from duty and confinement to quarters pending an investigation, it said.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, which was initially established during a civil war that lasted from 1998-2003, has some 17,000 personnel deployed in the east of the country where various militias and rebel groups continue to fight.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Nick Macfie)