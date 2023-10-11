Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader addresses the press, and more from around the world

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader addresses the press, and more from around the world
Zimbabwe's main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party leader Nelson Chamisa addresses the media in Harare, Zimbabwe, 11 October 2023. Chamisa gave the press. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Oct 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party leader, gave the press conference after all the 15 Members of the Parliament from the party were suspended. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A protester holds a placard during a rally against femicide in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 October 2023. Protesters gathered for a rally against violence against women in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the failure of state institutions that react slowly to prevent femicide. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Smoke rises behind a minaret following an Israeli air strike on the Al-Tufah neighborhood, Gaza City, 11 October 2023. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after Israel started bombing the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks carried out by the Islamist movement Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

People burn Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 11 October 2023. People in different Pakistani cities gathered to show solidarity with the Palestinian people after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR

Members of the press follow the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters, in Cairo, Egypt, 11 October 2023. Arab foreign ministers are meeting to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Spokesperson for the Fosen campaign Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen (C) demonstrates inside the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Norway, 11 October 2023. Protesters demanded the implementation of a Supreme Court decision dated 11 October 2021, which determined that the establishment of two wind farms on reindeer herders’ pastures infringed upon their rights. EPA-EFE/HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appears at Malmo district court, in Malmo, Sweden, 11 October 2023. Thunberg is charged with disobedience to law enforcement for the second time. EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson

Models present creations by Mexican designer Francisco Cancino during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico at the MBFWmx Forum facilities, in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 October 2023 (issued 11 October 2023). EPA-EFE/ISAAC ESQUIVEL

A wind turbine collapses after its control generator caught fire in the town of Kondrup, north of Randers, Denmark, 11 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

Fosen campaigners demonstrate inside the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Norway, 11 October 2023. Protesters demanded the implementation of a Supreme Court decision dated 11 October 2021, which determined that the establishment of two wind farms on reindeer herders’ pastures infringed upon their rights. EPA-EFE/CORNELIUS POPPE

Brideoake racing team horses gallop on the sand track during a trackwork session in the fog at Mornington Racecourse on October 11, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

A beaver swims in a pond after being released on October 11, 2023 in Greenford, England. A family of 5 beavers, 2 adults and 3 kits, were released back into Paradise Fields reserve in west London, and will be the the first beavers in the west of the capital for 400 years.The project is part of the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan’s, ‘Rewild London’ fund. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Volunteers use a boat to evacuate elderly people and children during a flood in Bago, Myanmar, 10 October 2023. Heavy monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides in Myanmar. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Chey Tae-won, billionaire and chairman of SK Group, beside an urban air mobility aircraft at a news conference for the 2030 World Expo Busan candidacy in central Paris, France, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. SK Group, a key supplier to Ford Motor Co., said tensions between the US and China will keep electric-vehicle battery prices higher for longer. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People affected by earthquake wait for relief in the earthquake-hit Enjil district of Herat, Afghanistan, 11 October 2023. The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake on 11 October, near Herat province in Afghanistan, with a strength estimated at 6.3 on the Richter scale. More than 12,000 people have been affected and 20 villages completely destroyed by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake and the consecutive aftershocks that struck western Afghanistan over the weekend. The tremors have left more than 2,400 dead and over 2,000 wounded over the last few days according to estimates by the government and nonprofit organisations. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL. DM

Payment options