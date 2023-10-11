Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Novo drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are shaking up stock markets again

Novo drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are shaking up stock markets again
Packages of prescription drugs Ozempic and Wegovy by Novo Nordisk sit on a table in Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard DENMARK)
By Bloomberg
11 Oct 2023
0

The disruptive impact on stock markets of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drugs is getting ever wider. The Danish company, now Europe’s largest by market value, said late on Tuesday it was halting a study which looked at the impact of its blockbuster Ozempic drug on kidney failure after it showed effectiveness surprisingly early.

The news hit shares of the world’s biggest kidney dialysis providers. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co plunged as much as 24% in Frankfurt, while other kidney-related stocks including DaVita and Baxter International — which touched an eight-year low — tumbled in US trading on Wednesday. Shares of Outset Medical are trading at the lowest since the dialysis-machine manufacturer’s 2020 debut. 

The trial halt was recommended by an independent data monitoring committee after an interim analysis met preset criteria for efficacy. Full results are expected in the first half of next year, the Danish drug manufacturer said. 

Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy injectable drugs, a class of medicines known as GLP-1s, have been causing ripple effects across the stock market, for the manufacturers of everything from snacks to booze. Last week, Walmart said it’s seeing an impact on demand from people taking Ozempic, Wegovy and other appetite-suppressing medications. That weighed on shares of other food and beverage companies.

Read more: Ozempic Threat Is Spurring a Slump in Snack and Beer Stocks

“The body of evidence to support GLP-1 use, over and above weight loss and blood glucose control, continues to grow,” Citigroup analyst Peter Verdult wrote in a note, referring to Novo’s study.

As investors bet that this new class of weight-loss drugs will improve the overall health of millions of Americans, US health care stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 Index this year. Medical-device manufacturers like Dexcom and Insulethave performed particularly poorly, down 30% and 54%, respectively.

But some stocks have been gaining along with Novo, which is up 45% year-to-date. Eli Lilly & Co., whose pipeline of drugs to treat obesity includes Mounjaro, is now the world’s biggest health-care company by market value. And shares in WW International — better known as Weight Watchers — have more than tripled this year. WW bought a telemedicine firm that prescribes obesity medications earlier this year.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
Maverick News

Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Maverick News

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys' schools: St John’s College (Part One)
Maverick Citizen

Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys' schools: St John’s College (Part One)
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release
Rassie extends olive branch to referees after admitting they need more ‘respect’
Maverick News

Rassie extends olive branch to referees after admitting they need more ‘respect’

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Maverick News

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Business Maverick

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Maverick News

Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
What’s keeping Finance Minister Godongwana up at night?
Maverick News

What’s keeping Finance Minister Godongwana up at night?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

Reimagining Johannesburg: After the Fire

Host:Ferial Haffajee
Guest panellists: Heather Dodd & Andy Chinnah
How did the Albert Street fire start, could it have been prevented and how do we ensure this doesn't happen again? Register now to join the discussion on Thurs 12 Oct from 12pm-1pm.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options