London Luton airport suspends flights due to fire in car park

epa08397415 EasyJet and Ryanair aircraft are parked at Luton Airport, in Britain, 02 May 2020. Due to the coronavirus number UK daily flights has fallen and in some routes have been suspended. British Airways' parent company IAG announced it is set to cut up to 12,000 positions. Easyjet has laid off its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Reuters
11 Oct 2023
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights late on Tuesday as a fire started in a car in one of its multi-storey car parks, resulting in a partial structural collapse.

All flights are suspended “until 12 pm on Wednesday 11th October, as emergency services respond to a fire in terminal car park 2, which has now resulted in a partial structural collapse,” the airport said in a post on X, early on Wednesday.

There were huge flames in the car park as emergency services responded to the fire, Reuters images show.

The fire involved numerous cars in terminal car park 2, the Bedfordshire fire department said. “One half of the structure was fully involved in fire and the building suffered a significant structural collapse,” the fire department added, while declaring this as a major incident.

No major casualties were reported, but “one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation,” the East England Ambulance Service said in a post on messaging platform X.

Britain’s easyJet EZJ.L, whose flights operate from Luton airport, said “airlines are currently experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes.”

Hungarian Wizz Air WIZZ.L and Europe’s Ryanair RYA.I, which are also among the airlines that fly through Luton, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)

