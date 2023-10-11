Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia equities rise as traders dial back Fed wagers: markets wrap

Asia equities rise as traders dial back Fed wagers: markets wrap
An oil derrick at the Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) oil rig and industrial settlement incorporating numerous drilling oil platforms at the Caspian Sea, about 100km from Baku, Azerbaijan, 6 September 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV)
By Bloomberg
11 Oct 2023
0

Asian stocks gained to follow Wall Street higher after traders scaled back wagers on Federal Reserve rate hikes, with expectations of further China stimulus helping rekindle risk sentiment.  

A benchmark for Asian equities rose for a fifth day, set for its longest winning streak since early September. Fed Bank of San Francisco president Mary Daly said rates would not stay as high as they are now indefinitely, adding to a string of latest comments by US central bank officials that raised hopes rate hikes may be done for now.  

“Recently, bond yields have tightened, meaning financial conditions have tightened,” Daly, who doesn’t vote on rate decisions this year said on Tuesday. “If that’s tight, maybe the Fed doesn’t need to do as much.” 

Hong Kong equity gauges rallied more than 1% while mainland shares climbed following a Bloomberg report that China is considering raising its budget deficit as the government prepares to unleash fresh stimulus. South Korea’s Kospi benchmark rebounded from the brink of a technical correction. Samsung Electronics Co. drove the gains as traders focused on a narrower clip of profit drop from the chip giant. 

Treasuries advanced in Asia trading, extending Tuesday’s rally when US government bond yields posted some of their biggest one-day declines all year. Fed swaps currently show more than 60% chance the Fed will stay on hold in December, compared with 60% odds on another hike by then, just a week ago. 

The Bloomberg dollar index fell for a sixth straight day on shifting Fed bets. Emerging market currencies gained, with the Korean won leading the advance. 

“Policymakers have begun to acknowledge a lesser need for further policy action given financial conditions have tightened considerably after the recent surge in Treasury yields,” said Ben Jeffery at BMO Capital Markets. “This acknowledgment may have reduced angst around the need for additional rate increases.”

Investors will be watching for any hints in the September Fed meeting minutes due on Wednesday that would suggest the central bank may not follow through with the last hike indicated in its economic projections, according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics. Two critical upcoming economic indicators — Thursday’s consumer price index and Friday’s University of Michigan consumer-sentiment survey — may give a more definitive read, she noted.

Read: US Consumers See Higher Near-Term Inflation, Tighter Credit

Global investors also kept a close eye on geopolitics. President Joe Biden said the US is “surging” military assistance to Israel in the wake of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ surprise attack. The US will encourage Qatar to help facilitate conversations with Hamas about the return of American hostages seized during the weekend incursion into Israel, the White House said on Tuesday.

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC the current geopolitical environment is the “most threatening and challenging” he’s ever seen in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel over the weekend and predicted the US will enter into a recession early next year. 

Investors will be watching a five-year Japan government bond auction later on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, oil held onto most of the surge seen earlier this week as the Israel-Hamas war remained contained and Saudi Arabia pledged to help ensure market stability.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Maverick News

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys' schools: St John’s College (Part One)
South Africa

Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys' schools: St John’s College (Part One)
AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Maverick News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
In the Stink African Republic, we might get Carl or Ace in the president’s seat
Maverick News

In the Stink African Republic, we might get Carl or Ace in the president’s seat

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Business Maverick

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Maverick News

Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Maverick News

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
What’s keeping Finance Minister Godongwana up at night?
Maverick News

What’s keeping Finance Minister Godongwana up at night?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options