Newsdeck

Myanmar

Women, children among 29 killed as artillery hits Myanmar refugee camp

Women, children among 29 killed as artillery hits Myanmar refugee camp
Rohingya people stand near damaged houses at the Thae Chaung Muslim internally displaced people (IDPs) camp near Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 17 May 2023. On 14 May tropical cyclone 'Mocha' hit the coastal regions of Myanmar and Bangladesh with maximum sustained winds of 250 kph, wreaking havoc on thousands of vulnerable communities. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
10 Oct 2023
0

Oct 10 (Reuters) - At least 29 people, including women and children, were killed in Myanmar in an artillery strike on a refugee camp near the border with China which sources said was carried out by the ruling military.

The attack was one of the deadliest on civilians since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, which triggered conflict with a resistance movement and armed ethnic groups across the country.

The shadow National Unity Government (NUG) and the British Embassy in Yangon blamed the military for the shelling, which took place close to midnight on Monday in Kachin State.

A spokesperson for the junta said the military was not responsible.

“We are investigating. We always take care of border peace situation,” Zaw Min Tun said, adding that the explosion may have involved an ethnic rebel group’s own munitions.

Sources said artillery hit a camp for internally displaced people about 5 km (3 miles) from a base in the town of Laiza run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which has been in conflict with Myanmar’s military for years.

About 30 people were killed, according to sources and media. A spokesperson for the KIA called it a “massacre against our ethnic people”, according to Myanmar Now.

The NUG condemned what it called a vicious attack on civilians and said the world must put Myanmar’s generals on trial.

“This act of military council is war crime and crime against humanity,” NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said, adding an attack at the border with China showed the junta did not respect its neighbour’s demand for peace and stability.

The British Embassy also blamed the military for the strike, adding it “must stop its brutal campaign against the Myanmar people”.

China’s foreign ministry called on “relevant parties to resolve disputes peacefully, … avoid escalation, and take practical and effective measures to ensure the security of the China-Myanmar border”.

 

ROWS OF GRAVES

Laiza sits close to the Chinese border and is home to many civilians living in displacement camps in and around the town. The UN says more than a million people have been displaced by the conflict in Myanmar.

A student activist currently in Laiza said the whole town was “shaken” by the explosion and residents were evacuating.

“We are on alert because we worry that there can be second bomb attack,” said Justin, who declined to provide a last name. “The locals are worried about that and so people are relocating now.”

Photographs shared with and verified by Reuters showed residents in Laiza preparing to bury dozens of victims in coffins laid out next to rows of freshly dug graves.

Kachin media shared a series of graphic images on Facebook of destruction, which could not immediately be verified by Reuters. One showed casualties on the floor, another more than a dozen body bags lined up.

Others showed men in military dress sifting through wreckage and a man carrying the body of a small child.

The incident was the deadliest since an air strike in Myanmar’s volatile Sagaing region in April that killed scores of people including civilians.

Khon Ja, an activist with the Kachin Peace Network Civil society group, told Reuters she had visited the local hospital and was told 29 people were dead and 59 wounded.

“The bomb was too strong … the village was totally destroyed and disappeared,” she said.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Bejing, Poppy McPherson in Bangkok; Writing by Martin Petty, Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
Municipal Infrastructure Time-bomb
Maverick Citizen

Municipal Infrastructure Time-bomb
Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Maverick News

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel latest: Over 1,100 dead; oil soars on fears of proxy war
Newsdeck

Israel latest: Over 1,100 dead; oil soars on fears of proxy war
I have a picture for you! 1 - 7 October 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 – 7 October 2023
Israel army says situation not yet under control after 'surprise attack'
Newsdeck

Israel army says situation not yet under control after 'surprise attack'
US sends warships, aid in show of force as Israel strikes back
Newsdeck

US sends warships, aid in show of force as Israel strikes back
Israel Latest: First Round of US Security Aid Is on the Way
Newsdeck

Israel Latest: First Round of US Security Aid Is on the Way

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options