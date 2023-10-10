Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Swiss legislators want to label Hamas a terrorist organisation

Swiss legislators want to label Hamas a terrorist organisation
People wave flags and flares as they take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine at the Israeli Embassy on October 9, 2023 in London. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
10 Oct 2023
0

Swiss legislators have called on the government to label Hamas a terrorist organisation as the traditionally neutral country ponders a change in its Middle-East policy.

So far, Switzerland — unlike other European countries — has not given the Palestinian group such a classification. The Security Policy Committee of Parliament’s Lower House on Tuesday voted unanimously to change that stance, the body’s president Mauro Tuena told Bloomberg.

“We demand that Hamas be recognized as a terrorist organisation and that the group be banned in Switzerland,” he said. “We want to target its money flows and enable security agencies to surveil people who work for Hamas in this country.”

If named a terrorist organisation, Swiss banks would be obliged to report transactions related to Hamas. This could essentially cut off the group from Switzerland’s financial system and threaten its funding.

While it’s unclear whether the government, set to meet on Wednesday, will back the motion, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has previously voiced concern that international aid for Palestinians may end up supporting militant organisations. 

On Monday, he said that “Switzerland stands in solidarity with the Israeli people”.

Before Switzerland’s position on Hamas can be changed officially, a vote of the full parliament is required, which only assembles again in December. Still, in the Swiss system, committee votes like Tuesday’s often set the roadmap for future decisions.

Read More on the Israel-Hamas Conflict:
Israel Latest: Army Prepares as Israeli Death Toll Passes 1,000

Fractured Israel Unites Around a Singular Goal: Crush the Enemy 

Hamas Got Around Israel’s Surveillance Prowess by Going Dark

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Maverick News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Maverick News

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Maverick News

Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe

TOP READS IN SECTION

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
DM168

SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Maverick News

Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
Maverick News

Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options