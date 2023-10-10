Defend Truth

H2[N]O

Johannesburg Water touts supply improvements yet no word on end to crisis for parched residents

Johannesburg Water touts supply improvements yet no word on end to crisis for parched residents
A water tanker station at the Vorna Valley Spar in Midrand on 20 September 2023. There have been water shortages in the area for days. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
10 Oct 2023
0

The utility has outlined plans to tackle infrastructure upgrades and plug leaks but has urged Joburgers to reduce consumption further.

As millions of residents in the city of gold grapple with intermittent or no water supply, Johannesburg Water says it has deployed 50 roaming water trucks and 56 water tanks to mitigate the crisis.   

“While this may not replace potable water, this is how the entity is ensuring residents have regular water supply,” said Logan Munsamy, Senior Operations Manager at Johannesburg Water. 

Water supply in Johannesburg has been stuttering for months. It recently came under the spotlight in August as Rand Water experienced various challenges to its bulk infrastructure, which ultimately impacted negatively on different water supply systems across the city.  

Residents in different parts of the city reported large-scale outages, while numerous schools with no alternative water supplies have been forced to close. Meanwhile, the water outages have continued to cause disruptions in hospitals including Rahima Moosa Hospital in Coronationville resorted to using borehole water and tankers to keep it running.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Johannesburg Water supply crisis sees residents pleading for relief 

By 10 October 2023, Munsamy said water provision to the hospitals had improved.  

Supply improvements touted

“Johannesburg Water is pumping water into the roof ranks of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital to ensure the facility has adequate water supply. The Hellen Joseph Hospital is being fed directly through the tower system. Johannesburg Water regularly monitors the supply to both hospitals.” 

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Munsamy said, several water systems remained under immense strain. These include: 

  • South Hills tower and pump station;
  • Crown Gardens;
  • Commando System;
  • Naturena;
  • Midrand Systems;
  • Alexander Park; and
  • the Sandton/Illovo reservoir system.

It was unclear when the crisis would be resolved. 

“We are committed together with Rand Water to finding the shortest possible solution to this problem and going forward to developing something that is sustainable. We don’t want to be in this situation, it was never our intention, we are meeting on a daily basis, we interact quite a few times in person and onsite to try and resolve any subsequent issues that affect water supply,” said Munsamy responding to questions from journalists. 

“It’s hard to say at this stage by when. It’s hard based on the current low levels from both the Rand Water side as well as on the Johannesburg Water side…”    

Read more in Daily Maverick: Day Zero comes to parts of Joburg as water cuts roll through city and taps run dry 

A 2019 view of the Temba Water Purification Plant that supplies water to Hammanskraal. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

In the absence of water supply from Rand Water improving, Munsamy said mitigation plans would be expanded.  

“Some of the mitigation is water tanking, we will continue and intensify water tanking if we have to, but at the same time, we will continue to curb demand on our system, we will operate valves…”    

In addition to the short-term mitigation plans, Munsamy announced that medium to long-term plans were afoot, including:  

  1. Construction of 15 additional storage reservoirs in the next five years — this will create adequate capacity to buffer water supply interruptions stemming from power supply interruptions.
  2. Commission Zuikerbosch Water purification plant 5b by 2026, this will supply an additional 600 million l/d.
  3. Install standby generators at Eikenhof, Palmiet and Zwartkoppies booster pump stations in the next five years. These generators will run several pumps that will keep the system pressurised to mitigate the impact of air locks in the system owing to pump stoppages when power supply interruptions occur.

The city has also been grappling with an upward trajectory in water consumption since 23 July 2023, except on days when there is no water in the system. Munsamy said water consumption was increasing week after week, with the city using 12.7% above the baseline target.  

Johannesburg Water’s latest report shows 46.1% of supplied water is lost through commercial losses, unbilled, unmetered consumption and physical losses which include leaks. It wants to reduce this by implementing the following interventions:  

  • Repair of leaking reservoirs and tower infrastructure;
  • Repair and replacement of zonal bulk water meters;
  • Active and passive leak detection;
  • Establishing new pressure management zones and minimum night flow analysis;
  • Retrofitting and removal of wasteful devices (infrastructure upgrade and renewal);
  • By-law enforcement (illegal connection cut-offs and reconnections);
  • Replacement and refurbishment of large gate valves;
  • Water Pipe replacement; and
  • Domestic and large consumer meter replacement.    

In the meantime, Level 1 restrictions remain in place until 31 March 2024, providing that residents avoid hosepipe use, swimming pool refilling and water feature use between 6am and 6pm daily. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Maverick News

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Municipal Infrastructure Time-bomb
Maverick Citizen

Municipal Infrastructure Time-bomb
Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe
Maverick News

Poultry Association says nation’s eggs and chicken — when properly cooked — are safe

TOP READS IN SECTION

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options