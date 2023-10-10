Sport

RWC 2023

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus gestures during the warm-up prior to the Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on 23 September 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)
By Craig Ray
10 Oct 2023
0

Rassie Erasmus shelved diplomacy as he accused France of using ‘simulation’ in games to influence matches, upping the ante for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was at his passive-aggressive best in his main media appearance before Sunday’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal against hosts France on Tuesday.

Erasmus gave a masterclass in praising France in one breath, calling them “intelligent and steady”, and then, virtually in the next breath, accusing them of “simulating” incidents.

There is no doubt both teams are under severe pressure for obvious but different reasons. France, as the hosts, are desperate to stay in their home tournament.

The Boks, as defending champions, are trying to create history by becoming the first team to win the RWC four times and the second back-to-back champions. 

Someone is going to leave Saint-Denis in the early hours of Monday morning unhappy.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup 2023

Almighty battle

The Springboks know they will be in an almighty battle at Stade de France on Sunday night. Not only do they have to overcome a very good French team, they have to ensure that referee Ben O’Keeffe stays as neutral as possible while dealing with a hostile and very partisan crowd.

“I think if we want to achieve something great, it will never be in ideal circumstances,” Erasmus said.

“We’re definitely up against it, not just on the defensive side … it’s the crowd and the improvement that France has shown the last four years.

“What Fabien [coach Fabien Galthié] has done with the team, not just with Shaun [Edwards – defence coach], but with every department makes this one of our biggest challenges.

“He’s definitely brought a matureness to this French team. They don’t have high emotions and low emotions, it’s just a steady, brainy, intelligent team.”

High praise, indeed, but almost immediately, Erasmus pointed out that France aren’t beneath simulation and trying to influence the referee.

“The French do not play a reckless game where they are on the edge of being too physical with high hits,” Erasmus said.

“But what I think they do well is when they get hit close to the high [tackle] line, they really show that to the referee. They do simulate sometimes a little bit, which is clever, you know.

“Sometimes, when the referee comes, they go down or, you know, the TV [replays] doesn’t work at that specific time [in reference to last year’s match between the sides in Marseille when the big screen suspiciously stopped working when the referee wanted to review a crucial call against France]. 

“I think they’re very clever at that … they’re very good at that.”

Head coach of France Fabien Galthié looks on during the prematch warm-up ahead of the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between France and Italy at Parc Olympique on 6 October 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo: Craig Mercer / MB Media / Getty Images)

Ejected from sideline

Erasmus also revealed that he was ejected from the sideline before South Africa’s opening match of the tournament against Scotland last month.

He was set to sit with reserves as coach from the sidelines, but a World Cup match commissioner removed him.

“A very nice match commissioner, I’m sure of his name, came to me and said I couldn’t sit there,” Erasmus explained. “I replied that I didn’t want to cause trouble, but I’ve sat there in all the other matches.

“He said to me there was an addendum to the participation agreement that stopped me from sitting there. I really didn’t know. He said he didn’t know either until that day.”

That led to Erasmus’ move to the coach’s box where the flashing light system consequently debuted at the World Cup.

Team naming delay

In another unusual situation, the Springboks will name their team only on Friday, just over 48 hours before the match.

In the six years Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber have been involved with the team, they have always named it early in the week. This is a deviation from their usual approach.

“The decision to delay the team naming is without a doubt tactical,” Erasmus answered candidly.

“We have been mixing and matching for the last year and making sure that in almost every single position we have two almost equally good players.

“In some cases, we are not even sure which one is the best, so we’re keeping our options open for a seven-one, six-two or five-three split [between forwards and backs on the bench].

“With both Handre [Pollard] and Manie [Libbok] being available, and Lukhanyo [Am] fully fit, we have sort of made up our minds.

“We want to see what the French team looks like too. That might also have an influence on us going seven-one or six-two.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Maverick News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Adaptation: White says team that adapts best to adversity will prosper at Rugby World Cup
Maverick News

Adaptation: White says team that adapts best to adversity will prosper at Rugby World Cup
Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Maverick News

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Maverick News

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services

TOP READS IN SECTION

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Business Maverick

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options