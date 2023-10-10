Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Australia consumer sentiment rises from ultra-low level

Australia consumer sentiment rises from ultra-low level
A rare super blue moon appears in the night sky over Ben Buckler Cliffs at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 31 August, 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Dan Himbrechts)
By Bloomberg
10 Oct 2023
0

Australian business conditions showed ongoing resilience to elevated price pressures while consumer confidence remained in “deeply pessimistic” territory, highlighting the contrasting responses of firms and households to tighter monetary policy.

Business conditions, which measure sales, employment and profitability, eased 3 points to 11 in September, while holding above the average level since the start of the year, a National Australia Bank Ltd. survey showed on Tuesday. Confidence was steady at 1 point.

“The economy has remained in reasonable shape through the middle of the year,” said Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB. “The survey showed some positive signs for inflation with cost pressures and price growth easing.”

A separate household survey from Westpac Banking Corp. released an hour earlier showed consumer sentiment advanced 2.9% to 82 points in October, with pessimists heavily outnumbering optimists. The index has held in a range of 78-86 over the past year.

The surveys underscore the persistent divergence between Australia’s heavily-indebted households and its corporate sector that suggests businesses are better able to cope with higher interest rates. 

NAB’s survey showed leading indicators such as forward orders were in positive territory. 

The RBA is currently in watch-and-wait mode after 4 percentage points of rate hikes since May last year as it tries to get control over inflation. While consumer prices have begun to abate, a tight labour market and strengthening wage growth mean policymakers are ready to move again if needed.

Westpac’s poll was conducted Oct. 2-5, spanning the Reserve Bank’s meeting on 3 October when it kept the cash rate unchanged at 4.1% for a fourth month. 

“The consumer mood has improved slightly but optimism remains in extremely short supply,” said Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac. “While there are some faint glimmers of hope around family finances and the outlook for jobs, these are being overshadowed by still-high inflation and renewed rate rise concerns.”

A gauge of the outlook for household spending, “the time to buy a major household item” sub-index jumped 7.6%. The lift, if sustained, may be signalling that inflation pressures for consumers are beginning to ease, Hassan said.

The RBA next meets on 7 November and in the same week will publish a detailed set of forecasts. Economists are divided on whether the central bank will raise rates one final time to 4.35%.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her

TOP READS IN SECTION

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
DM168

SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
Maverick News

Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
De Beers and the diamond industry - Is the shine going off the stone?
DM168

De Beers and the diamond industry – Is the shine going off the stone?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options