Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks, treasuries rally on softer Fed tone: markets wrap

Asia stocks, treasuries rally on softer Fed tone: markets wrap
A woman walks past an exchange office with an electronic panel displaying currency exchange rates for US dollar and Euro against Russian ruble in Moscow, Russia, 14 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sergei Ilnitsky)
By Bloomberg
10 Oct 2023
0

Asian shares advanced while Treasuries jumped following comments on rates from Federal Reserve officials that fueled speculation the US central bank may stand pat until year-end.

An Asian equity gauge jumped by the most in six weeks as benchmark indexes edged higher. Japanese stocks outperformed the region with gains of more than 2%. US stock futures also edged higher after the S&P 500 advanced 0.6% on Monday. The moves come with investors still evaluating the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Treasuries jumped, with yields on the benchmark 10-year dropping more than 16 basis points to 4.63% Tuesday. The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year note slipped by almost 16 basis points as investors boosted bets the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged through the end of 2023. Yields on Australian and New Zealand bonds also declined.

Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson said officials could “proceed carefully” following the recent rise in Treasury yields, and Fed Bank of Dallas president Lorie Logan said the surge in long-term rates may mean less need for further tightening. 

“Stocks are likely to be supported on the softening tone over tightening in the US and Europe,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Nomura Asset Management. “The fact that the market has not been panicking over fighting between Hamas and Israel comes as a relief for investors.”

At the end of last week, traders had boosted bets on another Fed hike this year as data showed US employment unexpectedly surged in September. That narrative switched on Monday as central bank officials tamped down speculation of another rate increase in 2023.

The dollar steadied after an earlier advance as odds for another Fed tightening eased. The offshore yuan advanced.

The tensions in the Middle East, however, may escalate further after the Financial Times reported a top US general warned Iran to “not get involved” in the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

Meanwhile, oil retreated in Asia. Crude had jumped by the most in six months Monday following Hamas’ attack. Gold extended its climb into a third day. 

Tough times

The latest Middle East conflict comes at a time of ongoing geopolitical concerns, with markets also facing a period of moderating global economic growth, according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“Against this backdrop, we continue to prefer fixed income to equities,” Marcelli said. “We see a better risk-reward profile for fixed income, and we recommend investors consider buying high-quality bonds in the five- to 10-year maturity range. We foresee further cooling in inflation and slower global growth.”

The next risk to US stocks could come from fiscal policy constraints at a time when the Fed is still fighting high inflation, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The strategist — among the most prominent bearish voices on Wall Street — said while the US government narrowly avoided a shutdown last week, “the lack of a resilient long-term structure that supports fiscal discipline” could have an impact on financial markets.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her

TOP READS IN SECTION

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
DM168

SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
Maverick News

Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
De Beers and the diamond industry - Is the shine going off the stone?
DM168

De Beers and the diamond industry – Is the shine going off the stone?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options