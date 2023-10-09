TGIFOOD

Lekker Brekker Monday: Chocolate-coffee muffins

Tony Jackman’s chocolate and coffee muffins made with hazelnut oil. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
09 Oct 2023
Here’s a simple recipe for muffins, using cocoa, coffee and hazelnut oil. But you can substitute a flavourless oil or any other nutty oil.

You can make these muffins sweeter or more savoury depending on how much sugar you use. It’s an easy recipe that you can whip up in good time for breakfast. Serve them with jam and cream, like scones, or turn them into a dessert with custard or ice cream.

Ingredients

2 cups cake flour

¾ cup castor sugar

½ cup cocoa powder, sifted

1 Tbsp baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup full cream milk

¼ cup strong black coffee

⅓ cup hazelnut oil

1 Tbsp vanilla essence

Method

Fresh out of the oven. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Make the coffee and refrigerate it.

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Spray a large (six-pack) muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a bowl, whisk the sifted flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the sugar.

In a second bowl, beat the eggs, then whisk in the milk, the chilled coffee, hazelnut oil and vanilla essence. Stir in the dry mixture.

Fill the muffin cavities ¾ of the way up.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick. It should come out clean.

Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then loosen them carefully with a knife at the edges and whip them out.

Remove them to a wire rack. DM/TGIFood

