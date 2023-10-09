Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The conflict in Gaza, and more from around the world

The conflict in Gaza, and more from around the world
Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes targeted the Palestine tower in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Oct 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A rocket is launched from the coastal Gaza strip towards Israel by militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early Saturday in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians ride an Israeli military jeep in the streets of Gaza during the storming of Israeli settlements by militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of Hamas movement, Gaza City, 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli soldiers and medical personnel rush a stretcher with a victim to a waiting helicopter of the Israeli forces as they transfer patients to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem from the Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba, Israel, 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

People walk past a giant screen displaying the Israeli national flag over a street in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Iranian supporters of Hezbollah wave Palestinian flags during a celebration of the attacks that the militant Hamas group carried out against Israel and to express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Tehran, Iran, 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza City, 08 October 2023. Israeli air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas attacks on Israel, have killed 413 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,300 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The attacks on Israel killed more than 700 Israelis and left over 2,240 injured, the Israeli army said on 08 October. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

An aerial view shows people inspecting the destroyed Al-Aklouk Tower following Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, 08 October 2023. The air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, have killed over 300 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, according to Palestinian official sources. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

An Israeli soldier prepares military equipment as they gather at an area next to the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 09 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian citizens inspect the damage to the Al-Sussi Mosque and their homes following Israeli air strikes in the Al-Shati Palestinian refugee camp on October 09, 2023, in Gaza City, Gaza.  (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

A Palestinian child walks past damaged cars amid the rubble of a destroyed area after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, 09 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his dead son at the Al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 09 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

People watch the annual 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on October 09, 2023 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams marched in the parade, which is recognized as the world’s largest celebration of Italian American heritage. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Actors perform in ‘Dark Cabaret’ during the Halloween season at the Madrid Amusement Park on October 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The Madrid Amusement Park celebrates Halloween from September 30 to November 1. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)

Actors puts on makeup before performing in the Dark Cabaret show during the Halloween season at the Madrid Amusement Park on October 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The Madrid Amusement Park celebrates Halloween from September 30 to November 1. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)

The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Wang Ye

Macky Sall (2-R), President of Senegal, presents Bill Gates (C), founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with the Senegalese National Order of the Lion during the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2023 opening ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, 09 October 2023. Great Challenges, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, promotes crowdsourcing solutions for requests to grant proposals in areas such as global health science and innovation. It is the first time the annual meeting has been held in West Africa. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A road closed sign near to the Kingussie Camanachd Club Shinty pitch on October 08, 2023 in Kingussie, Scotland. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says flooding is expected to affect properties and businesses around the village of Dalfaber (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A man drives a motorbike through the flood in Bago, Myanmar, 09 October 2023. Storms and monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides in Myanmar. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A view of the flooded Kingussie Camanachd Club Shinty pitch on October 08, 2023 in Kingussie, Scotland. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says flooding is expected to affect properties and businesses around the village of Dalfaber (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Afghan families board a bus to depart for their homeland following Pakistan’s order for all illegal migrants to leave the country in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 October 2023. The Pakistani government has ordered all immigrants without documentation, including 1.73 million Afghans living illegally, to leave the country by the end of the month or face expulsion. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Members of an Indian refugee family rest at a relief camp near Imphal, the capital of Manipur state, India, 09 October 2023. Since May 2023, Manipur has been rocked by mob violence between the ethnic groups Meiteis and Kukis. The clashes have claimed 175 lives over four months and at least 96 bodies are still lying unclaimed, the Manipur Police said. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A child holds a 1911 handgun, which is inscribed with the likeness of former US President Donald Trump, at the Tommy Gun Warehouse during the annual Rod of Iron Freedom Festival in Greeley, Pennsylvania, 07 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The Orioles’ Aaron Hicks breaks his bat as he pops out during the third inning of game two of the Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Division Series playoffs between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 08 October 2023. The Division Series is the best-of-five games with the Rangers leading 1-0. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A drone image of what is left of the river in the community of Tumbira, in the Río Negro Sustainable Development Reserve in Iranduba, Brazil, 07 October 2023 (issued 08 October 2023). The severe drought in the Brazilian Amazon has isolated entire villages that depend on the rivers for a sustainable livelihood and are now watching with concern as the water disappears under their feet: ‘Something abnormal is happening’. The community of Tumbira is about 75 kilometres from Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, and is home to some 30 families whose income comes mainly from tourism. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

Fisherman and trader Raimundo Silva do Carmo, 67, goes out to fetch water from a well he had dug himself in a dry area of Lago do Puraquequara lake, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, 06 October 2023 (issued 07 October 2023). Drought is severely hitting the Brazilian Amazon, where some inhabitants have been forced to dig handmade wells with a handful of boards on dry lake beds in search of water to survive. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

Urara Ashikawa of Japan performs in the Women’s Balance Beam Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Daniel Romanchuk (bottom) of the United States leads the men’s wheelchair field during the 2023 Chicago Marathon at Grant Park on October 08, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

People enjoy a walk during stormy weather at Mangalsala beach in Riga neighbourhood, Latvia, 08 October 2023. High, gusty winds persisted in Latvia on 08 October, though they have abated slightly compared to the storm the previous days. Nevertheless, a yellow warning for high winds remains in place across the country and is upgraded to an orange warning along the coast. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Skateboarders during a free session on the ephemeral skate park on the forecourt of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, France, 07 October 2023. The travelling skatepark is part of the weekend activities to mark Paralympic Day on 08 August. Skateboarding has been an Olympic sport since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Joburg ‘dark buildings’ owners blame City for hijacking crisis and lack of emergency accommodation
Maverick News

Joburg ‘dark buildings’ owners blame City for hijacking crisis and lack of emergency accommodation
KZN ANC rejects poll suggesting loss to IFP-DA coalition next year
Maverick News

KZN ANC rejects poll suggesting loss to IFP-DA coalition next year
Snaring in Kruger National Park spikes more than 200% amid socioeconomic crisis
Maverick News

Snaring in Kruger National Park spikes more than 200% amid socioeconomic crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Socially critical, not necessarily dark, and free of subtlety – Diane Victor on art and catharsis
Culture

Socially critical, not necessarily dark, and free of subtlety – Diane Victor on art and catharsis
Place of joint-twisting journeys and renewed hope – Makuya Nature Reserve
DM168

Place of joint-twisting journeys and renewed hope – Makuya Nature Reserve
Sex Education — everything unwraps as we all come together for the big series finale
DM168

Sex Education — everything unwraps as we all come together for the big series finale
I'm Not A Robot, OK?
Culture

I'm Not A Robot, OK?
Motor and sensory behaviour - the case for continuing to write by hand
Maverick Life

Motor and sensory behaviour – the case for continuing to write by hand

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

Uncivil War, Migration Escalation & Global Anxiety

Ahead of the 10th European Film Festival South Africa, join Tevya Turok Shapiro in conversation with filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani and Prof Pragna Rugunanan on Tuesday, 10 October at 12pm, as they examine two films on the lineup; Goodbye Julia and The Old Oak, and their perspectives on the Sudanese migrant experience.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options