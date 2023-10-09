The conflict in Gaza, and more from around the world
Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes targeted the Palestine tower in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.
A rocket is launched from the coastal Gaza strip towards Israel by militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early Saturday in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinians ride an Israeli military jeep in the streets of Gaza during the storming of Israeli settlements by militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of Hamas movement, Gaza City, 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Israeli soldiers and medical personnel rush a stretcher with a victim to a waiting helicopter of the Israeli forces as they transfer patients to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem from the Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba, Israel, 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
People walk past a giant screen displaying the Israeli national flag over a street in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Iranian supporters of Hezbollah wave Palestinian flags during a celebration of the attacks that the militant Hamas group carried out against Israel and to express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Tehran, Iran, 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza City, 08 October 2023. Israeli air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas attacks on Israel, have killed 413 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,300 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The attacks on Israel killed more than 700 Israelis and left over 2,240 injured, the Israeli army said on 08 October. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
An aerial view shows people inspecting the destroyed Al-Aklouk Tower following Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, 08 October 2023. The air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, have killed over 300 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, according to Palestinian official sources. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
An Israeli soldier prepares military equipment as they gather at an area next to the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Palestinian citizens inspect the damage to the Al-Sussi Mosque and their homes following Israeli air strikes in the Al-Shati Palestinian refugee camp on October 09, 2023, in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
A Palestinian child walks past damaged cars amid the rubble of a destroyed area after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A Palestinian man mourns over the body of his dead son at the Al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
People watch the annual 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on October 09, 2023 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams marched in the parade, which is recognized as the world’s largest celebration of Italian American heritage. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Actors perform in ‘Dark Cabaret’ during the Halloween season at the Madrid Amusement Park on October 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The Madrid Amusement Park celebrates Halloween from September 30 to November 1. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)
Actors puts on makeup before performing in the Dark Cabaret show during the Halloween season at the Madrid Amusement Park on October 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The Madrid Amusement Park celebrates Halloween from September 30 to November 1. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)
The 18th National Congress of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Wang Ye
Macky Sall (2-R), President of Senegal, presents Bill Gates (C), founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with the Senegalese National Order of the Lion during the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2023 opening ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, 09 October 2023. Great Challenges, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, promotes crowdsourcing solutions for requests to grant proposals in areas such as global health science and innovation. It is the first time the annual meeting has been held in West Africa. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
A road closed sign near to the Kingussie Camanachd Club Shinty pitch on October 08, 2023 in Kingussie, Scotland. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says flooding is expected to affect properties and businesses around the village of Dalfaber (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A man drives a motorbike through the flood in Bago, Myanmar, 09 October 2023. Storms and monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides in Myanmar. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
A view of the flooded Kingussie Camanachd Club Shinty pitch on October 08, 2023 in Kingussie, Scotland. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says flooding is expected to affect properties and businesses around the village of Dalfaber (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Afghan families board a bus to depart for their homeland following Pakistan’s order for all illegal migrants to leave the country in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 October 2023. The Pakistani government has ordered all immigrants without documentation, including 1.73 million Afghans living illegally, to leave the country by the end of the month or face expulsion. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Members of an Indian refugee family rest at a relief camp near Imphal, the capital of Manipur state, India, 09 October 2023. Since May 2023, Manipur has been rocked by mob violence between the ethnic groups Meiteis and Kukis. The clashes have claimed 175 lives over four months and at least 96 bodies are still lying unclaimed, the Manipur Police said. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A child holds a 1911 handgun, which is inscribed with the likeness of former US President Donald Trump, at the Tommy Gun Warehouse during the annual Rod of Iron Freedom Festival in Greeley, Pennsylvania, 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
The Orioles’ Aaron Hicks breaks his bat as he pops out during the third inning of game two of the Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Division Series playoffs between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 08 October 2023. The Division Series is the best-of-five games with the Rangers leading 1-0. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
A drone image of what is left of the river in the community of Tumbira, in the Río Negro Sustainable Development Reserve in Iranduba, Brazil, 07 October 2023 (issued 08 October 2023). The severe drought in the Brazilian Amazon has isolated entire villages that depend on the rivers for a sustainable livelihood and are now watching with concern as the water disappears under their feet: ‘Something abnormal is happening’. The community of Tumbira is about 75 kilometres from Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, and is home to some 30 families whose income comes mainly from tourism. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
Fisherman and trader Raimundo Silva do Carmo, 67, goes out to fetch water from a well he had dug himself in a dry area of Lago do Puraquequara lake, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, 06 October 2023 (issued 07 October 2023). Drought is severely hitting the Brazilian Amazon, where some inhabitants have been forced to dig handmade wells with a handful of boards on dry lake beds in search of water to survive. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
Urara Ashikawa of Japan performs in the Women’s Balance Beam Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Daniel Romanchuk (bottom) of the United States leads the men’s wheelchair field during the 2023 Chicago Marathon at Grant Park on October 08, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
People enjoy a walk during stormy weather at Mangalsala beach in Riga neighbourhood, Latvia, 08 October 2023. High, gusty winds persisted in Latvia on 08 October, though they have abated slightly compared to the storm the previous days. Nevertheless, a yellow warning for high winds remains in place across the country and is upgraded to an orange warning along the coast. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Skateboarders during a free session on the ephemeral skate park on the forecourt of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, France, 07 October 2023. The travelling skatepark is part of the weekend activities to mark Paralympic Day on 08 August. Skateboarding has been an Olympic sport since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ DM
