Maverick Life

OUT WITH A BANG

Sex Education — everything unwraps as we all come together for the big series finale

Sex Education — everything unwraps as we all come together for the big series finale
Sex Education cast members. (Photo: Netflix)
By Chuma Nontsele
09 Oct 2023
0

The Netflix original series returns for its fourth and final season, diving a little deeper into the characters before saying goodbye.

The series Sex Education returns after a two-year hiatus, with the same storyline thrillingly driven by the characters’ growth. Seeing all the familiar faces again feels like catching up with one’s best friends after the holidays and discovering all they had been up to during that time.

A recap of the previous season is available, so you don’t have to spend almost 10 hours of screen time trying to remember all that has happened before indulging in a fresh season of hypersexual and curious teens.

The deep dive into the characters makes them feel like strangers that the viewer needs to get to know all over again. This dive also helps reveal the demons and the joys that each of the characters has endured and celebrated.

The villains are seen finding comfort in vulnerability and unzipping their armour enough to let us into their lives and show us the traumatic experiences that made them freeze their souls and embrace their abrasive sides more. Viewers get the chance to experience the highs and lows that give the characters nuance, forcing us to accept every character as they are and enjoy what they bring to the story.

A lot has changed. Different faces have been added, there are new schools and the cast has grown. Adding a collection of new faces in the final season was a huge risk, but this one is worth it. The newbies blend in well with the established characters and the curiosity of getting to know them keeps the story alive. More than anything, this season focuses on self-awareness and self-acceptance. The diverse cast represents real communities: the gays, transgender, nonbinary, bisexual, disabled, misunderstood, neglected, single parents, abused and mentally unstable.

All of them show the real challenges of existing in a fast-paced world that celebrates the normalcy of striving to be perfect while suppressing the real you in order to be accepted by society.

The plot twist repels that normalcy and allows for the characters to follow what makes sense to them, in the hope that the world will eventually keep up — or not.

Real issues

The show, as one can tell by its title, aims not only to educate teens about practising safe sex, both physically and psychologically, but also to remind adults that sex should be enjoyed by those taking part in the act. It should never be a chore or punishment. For a change, it is a relief to watch people deal with real issues without episodes filled with cringey sex scenes.

It makes perfect sense that a large part of Sex Education focuses on great sex tips by passionate sex therapists, as sex is an act that we are all a product of. The writers document each path of every offspring and how their surroundings influence their growth.

The creators remain committed to diversity in their storytelling, making sure they accommodate every community and do not leave them behind only to exist in the metaverse and online discourse.

They make sure, too, that the story stays relevant and relatable, adding all the things Gen Z is obsessed with and passionate about, such as astrology, pronouns, manifestation and positivity.

A harmonious vibration

This show — and its final season — is a representation of our world. It is filled with different people who, when they come together, create a harmonious vibration. The final bow is heart-wrenching, but the growth of every character from season one is a pleasure to experience.

The creators excel in making us see ourselves in these characters and finding space in our hearts to accept them as they are.

The world can be a scary place to explore all of yourself relentlessly, but genuine connections through friends and family make it more bearable. I give it five stars out of five. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front oage

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Israel latest: Over 1,100 dead; oil soars on fears of proxy war
Newsdeck

Israel latest: Over 1,100 dead; oil soars on fears of proxy war
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed

TOP READS IN SECTION

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Maverick Citizen

Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Maverick News

Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options