Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Israel orders shutdown of key gas field as war rages

Israel orders shutdown of key gas field as war rages
The Tamar drilling natural gas production platform in Israel.
By Bloomberg
09 Oct 2023
0

Israel ordered the shutdown of a major gas field run by Chevron in the eastern Mediterranean, citing safety concerns as fighting between Hamas and the Israeli military rages for a third day. 

“Due to the situation, the security establishment ordered to temporarily stop the supply of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir,” the nation’s energy ministry said in a statement. 

Gas discoveries in Israel over the past two decades have transformed the nation’s economy, and the shutdown of the field — 80km west of Haifa — threatens its plans to become a major regional supplier. Israel in August said it would export more gas to Egypt from the project amid strengthening ties with its neighbour.

Some of the supply to Egypt goes on to Europe, where buyers are increasingly reliant on alternatives to Russian pipeline flows. In the short term, the field’s stoppage may result in lower onward shipments, or even delays. Gas prices in Europe surged as much as 14%.

Chevron has been looking at how to expand output in Israel and supply the fuel to neighbouring markets or convert it into LNG for Europe, including the possibility of a floating plant. 

Saturday’s surprise attacks by Hamas — and Israel’s subsequent response — raise questions about the future security of the region. The combined death toll in the conflict is already at more than 1,100 as the fighting continues.

“Our top priority is the safety of our personnel, the communities in which we operate, the environment and our facilities,” Chevron said in an emailed statement. The company is still supplying customers in Israel and the region from another major project called Leviathan, it said. 

Tamar’s gas is produced from six wells, with output from each at about 7.1 million to 8.5 million cubic metres a day, according to Chevron’s website.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Joburg ‘dark buildings’ owners blame City for hijacking crisis and lack of emergency accommodation
Maverick News

Joburg ‘dark buildings’ owners blame City for hijacking crisis and lack of emergency accommodation
Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Snaring in Kruger National Park spikes more than 200% amid socioeconomic crisis
Maverick News

Snaring in Kruger National Park spikes more than 200% amid socioeconomic crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
DM168

SA’s largest investor reduces its exposure to basket﻿-case state-owned enterprises
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
Maverick News

Making hope possible — reflections of a former chairperson of an SOE board
De Beers and the diamond industry - Is the shine going off the stone?
DM168

De Beers and the diamond industry – Is the shine going off the stone?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options