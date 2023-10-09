Defend Truth

TRANSPORT WOES

Commuters caught in the middle when taxis are impounded

Commuters caught in the middle when taxis are impounded
A CCTV image of EFF supporters opposite the vehicle pound in Ndabeni (Photo: Supplied)
By Velani Ludidi
09 Oct 2023
0

Passengers can be left stranded far from home when traffic officials swoop and impound offending taxis.

Taxi impoundments have been a hot topic in Cape Town in recent months and a big subject at the Mobility Summit held last week.

In the build-up to the deadly Western Cape taxi strike in August, the City of Cape Town said it was impounding about 1,000 taxis a month.

There are three instances in which a taxi can be impounded under the subsequent agreement signed by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and local and provincial governments. These exclude offences under a new city traffic by-law, which are still being discussed by the parties in the Taxi Task Team.

The three impoundable offences that include taxis are for:

  • Driving without an operating licence;
  • Driving without a PDP/driver’s licence; and
  • Driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

Both provincial and municipal traffic officers have the authority to impound vehicles that do not comply with the above.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Santaco gained nothing from taxi strike – instead, everyone lost, mainly the poor, says Cape Town mayor

Occasionally, authorities offload passengers who are still in transit during these impoundments. In some cases, drivers flee on foot when they are pulled over and realise they may be arrested or have their vehicle impounded.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out

Nolusindiso Dabula said they were travelling from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape when the taxi they were travelling in was impounded by provincial traffic officers in Beaufort West on Sunday. “The driver asked us to assist him in fighting off the officers, but we did not know what to do,” she said.

“The taxi was eventually impounded and we were loaded off next to a garage. The driver disappeared after some time; we had to call the owner for assistance.”

Currently, the impoundment fee in the Cape Town Metro starts at R2,500.

Additional costs may include fees relating to the vehicle’s impoundment, transport and storage.

The owner sent another taxi for Dabula and her fellow passengers to continue their journey. This is done at the owner’s cost, but the driver forfeits the fare and it goes to the new driver taking over the trip.

Dabula believes that traffic law enforcement officers could have been sympathetic. “They could have driven us to our destination then say we must arrange our transport back. We were left in a place we do not know.”

During a memorial service for Nkosi Lobi, a taxi owner from Strand in Cape Town, Luyandwa Nyingwa, of the South African National Civic Organisation, said passengers should not exit when a taxi is being impounded. That, he said, would prevent the officers from impounding the taxi.

“Commuters should not be stranded,” he said. “Traffic officers have no right to offload passengers in the middle of the road without providing alternative transport. Don’t get off, this is the message we were spreading on Monday [during the EFF protest].”

The EFF held a protest on Monday over various grievances, including what the party called unjust taxi impoundments.

Read more in Daily Maverick: EFF’s protest against taxi impoundments in Cape Town draws little support

However, there is no legislation that says the onus lies on authorities to provide alternative transport for passengers when a taxi is impounded.

Santaco deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said passengers were always caught in the middle when impoundments took place.

“Officers do not make any arrangements when they are impounding a vehicle,” he said. “As the owner you are not even aware that there is an impoundment taking place. If a taxi is impounded locally, drivers and the commuters are left stranded until arrangements are made. In long distance, we send a vehicle immediately to assist; same with accidents; we send a vehicle. We feel bad when people are left stranded.”

Three drivers told Daily Maverick that when their taxis were impounded locally, to save money, they asked taxis going to the same destination to take one or two passengers. This worked when the taxis were from the same association.

In some cases, the drivers say traffic officials themselves drive the taxi to the destination and proceed with the impoundment when every passenger has exited.

Enge said officers should be lenient sometimes, especially when a taxi was travelling long-distance. “They should consider fining the vehicle instead of impounding.”

Jandre Bakker, spokesperson for the Western Cape’s Department of Transport and Public Works, said the public transport operator was responsible for arranging alternative transport when a taxi was impounded.

While Santaco did not disagree, Enge said a taxi driver should be allowed to complete their journey.

Bakker said: “It is the same for private vehicles … Passengers are not simply left at the side of the road. Passengers will wait for alternative transport at a safe rest spot or town depending on where the impoundment took place.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
DM168

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Cape Town's Cissie Gool House residents reveal what sets their unlawful occupation apart from building hijackings
Maverick News

Cape Town's Cissie Gool House residents reveal what sets their unlawful occupation apart from building hijackings
Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
DM168

Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost

TOP READS IN SECTION

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Maverick Citizen

Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Maverick News

Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options