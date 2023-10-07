THE WEEKEND WRAP
Skills shortages plague SAPS; 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s murky past; NASA’s asteroid sample return
SAPS continues to tick boxes of performance targets amid downbeat perceptions and specialist skills shortages. Journalist Caryn Dolley’s book ‘Clash of the Cartels’ details underworld suspicions surrounding 28s boss Ralph Stanfield. And after a journey of billions of kilometres, NASA brings back the largest-ever asteroid sample.
Read it all in the Weekend Wrap.
