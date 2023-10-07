Magazine

THE WEEKEND WRAP

Skills shortages plague SAPS; 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s murky past; NASA’s asteroid sample return

Skills shortages plague SAPS; 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s murky past; NASA’s asteroid sample return
By Daily Maverick
07 Oct 2023
0

SAPS continues to tick boxes of performance targets amid downbeat perceptions​ and specialist skills shortages. Journalist Caryn Dolley’s book ‘Clash of the Cartels’ details underworld suspicions surrounding 28s boss Ralph Stanfield. And after a journey of billions of kilometres, NASA brings back the largest-ever asteroid sample.

Read it all in the Weekend Wrap.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
DM168

Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Maverick News

Spanish mentor José Riveiro under fire from bullish Orlando Pirates fans ahead of MTN8 final
Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Maverick Citizen

Meet SA’s best teacher Gugu Precious Qwabe who believes many SA educators exist in survival mode
Transnet leadership exodus continues, with Siza Mzimela the latest to leave 
Business Maverick

Transnet leadership exodus continues, with Siza Mzimela the latest to leave 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
Magazine

Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
The big climb to SOE reform; Buthelezi and Biko's contrasting legacies; one man's quest to clear the vulnerable's records
Magazine

The big climb to SOE reform; Buthelezi and Biko's contrasting legacies; one man's quest to clear the vulnerable's records
Lady R report raises more questions than answers; teams beset with injuries before RWC; and potjie, reinvented for the airfryer
Magazine

Lady R report raises more questions than answers; teams beset with injuries before RWC; and potjie, reinvented for the airfryer

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options