Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump Considers Meeting With Republicans on House Speaker Vote

Trump Considers Meeting With Republicans on House Speaker Vote
Former US President Donald J. Trump gestures to the media during a short recess on the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York, New York, USA, 04 October 2023. Trump, his adult sons and the Trump family business are facing a lawsuit by the State of New York accusing them of inflating the value of assets to get favorable loans from banks. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
By Bloomberg
06 Oct 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering meeting with House Republicans as they prepare to elect a new speaker following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, according to a Republican familiar with the planning.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is mulling a Tuesday visit to the Capitol as House Republicans convene to debate the selection of a new speaker, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

An overt attempt by Trump to influence the decision could tip the battle for the speakership — a post that’s second in line to the presidency — and have far-reaching implications for the chamber’s legislative work as well as the presidential race.

McCarthy was forced to surrender the speaker’s gavel following a rebellion by a small-but-powerful bloc of conservative hardliners allied with Trump who were angry that McCarthy pushed through a bipartisan short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. The historic ouster has thrown the GOP caucus into chaos, highlighting deep divisions among the party’s factions and bringing a halt to work in the chamber.

Two candidates have announced they are seeking the speakership: Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Should Trump back a successor — and that candidate prevail — it would underscore the extent to which the former president still holds sway on Capitol Hill and among Republicans more broadly.

Read more: Almost Anyone Can Become the House Speaker, Except Donald Trump

He’s scheduled to hold a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Oct. 11, the date interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry has set for speaker elections. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who filed the motion to oust McCarthy, is scheduled to speak at the event.

A Trump spokesman didn’t return messages left for comment.

Trump himself has been floated by some Republicans as a potential outside candidate.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican and Trump ally, told Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” on Thursday that “It’s possible but the president’s going to make his decision.” He added that he had spoken to the former president earlier in the day.

Trump is currently ineligible to be speaker under the GOP’s own rules, which bar anyone under indictment for serious charges from holding a House leadership role

He faces four felony indictments and 91 separate counts, stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 US election result, his alleged mishandling of classified documents and other matters.

“A lot of people have asked me about it,” Trump said Wednesday. “But we’ve got some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Defence cries foul over ‘rushed’ Kusile corruption case arrests when NPA probe ‘far from complete’
Maverick News

Defence cries foul over ‘rushed’ Kusile corruption case arrests when NPA probe ‘far from complete’
Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Timing of allegations against Mayor Chris Pappas suggests ANC is panicking in KZN
Maverick News

Timing of allegations against Mayor Chris Pappas suggests ANC is panicking in KZN
Motorist slain in Cape Town reportedly related to gunman killed outside city restaurant last year
Maverick News

Motorist slain in Cape Town reportedly related to gunman killed outside city restaurant last year

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push - study
Business Maverick

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push – study
Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'
Newsdeck

Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
Newsdeck

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster
Newsdeck

McCarthy Ends Third-Shortest Tenure as Speaker After Ouster

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options