Newsdeck

Stolen olives

Spanish police seize 74 tonnes of stolen olives amid soaring prices

Spanish police seize 74 tonnes of stolen olives amid soaring prices
A worker sorts olives at a processing plant in Herrera, Seville, Spain, 31 October 2022. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO
By Reuters
06 Oct 2023
0

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spanish police have seized 74 tonnes of stolen olives in the southern province of Seville, the latest theft triggered by soaring prices caused by a dwindling harvest.

Twelve people were arrested in the town of Pilas for their suspected involvement in the theft and trading of the olives, police said in a statement on Friday.

Spain is world’s largest producer of olives and olive oil. Heatwaves when the olive trees were flowering and a severe drought have caused a plunge in production, driving up prices. A similar harvest is expected in 2024, according to estimates.

Police have also detected thefts of olive oil.

Some 6,000 litres of extra virgin olive oil were stolen in late September from olive oil producer Terraverne, which operates in Teba, a small village in Malaga province, and specialises in premium olive oil.

The olive oil was already bottled for dispatch to customers, said spokesperson Laura Larrubia Nogales.

“With the prices of olive oil, stealing oil is now like stealing jewellery,” Larrubia Nogales said in a telephone interview.

It was the first time they had suffered a robbery of this kind, she said.

The thieves deactivated the security cameras and carried out the robbery at night, causing significant damage.

The company has reinforced security measures, installing more alarms and perimeter cameras. Police were conducting night patrols near the site, Larrubia Nogales added.

Marin Serrano El Lagar, an oil press in Carcabuey, Cordoba, had about 50,000 litres of olive oil stolen a few days later. The company declined to comment to Reuters on the incident.

Dcoop, the largest olive oil cooperative in Spain and the country’s second biggest olive oil producer, said none of its presses had suffered robberies.

But “what is clear is that the prices increase the temptation,” Dcoop said in a response to Reuters.

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
I'm Not A Robot, OK?
Culture

I'm Not A Robot, OK?
Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa in cross-border inspection at Beitbridge's new Zim customs post
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa in cross-border inspection at Beitbridge's new Zim customs post
Collusion capers — there will be no repeat of Gijón at Stade de France when Ireland and Scotland clash
Maverick News

Collusion capers — there will be no repeat of Gijón at Stade de France when Ireland and Scotland clash

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier
Newsdeck

Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push - study
Business Maverick

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push – study
Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'
Newsdeck

Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
Newsdeck

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options