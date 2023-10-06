Newsdeck

World War Two

Discovery of Dutch prince’s Nazi membership card revives calls for inquiry

Discovery of Dutch prince’s Nazi membership card revives calls for inquiry
Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands listens during speeches preceeding the award ceremony for British author Alan Davidson who was awarded the 2003 Erasmus Prize of 150,000 Euros for his contribution to the science of food research and eating habits on November 5, 2003 in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Prince Bernhard, father of Queen Beatrix, died December 1, 2004 at age 93 due to complications with a malign tumor in The Utrecht medical Hospital. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)
By Reuters
06 Oct 2023
0

AMSTERDAM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The discovery of a Nazi membership card in the name of late Dutch Prince Bernhard, a German who married into the Dutch royal family in the 1930s, revived calls on Friday for an inquiry into his ties to Adolf Hitler's party.

Prince Bernhard, the grandfather of Dutch King Willem Alexander, died in 2004. He consistently denied having been a Nazi although he did acknowledge membership of several Nazi military units, saying it was common for men of his age at the time.

While there always was suspicion that he was a Nazi party member, “the discovery of Prince Bernhard’s original NSDAP membership card is a new part of a painful chapter in Dutch history,” the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), said on Friday.

It called for an investigation by the Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies (NIOD).

“That Bernhard was a member is not so much what caused the shock: most Dutch people had expected that by now. But that he continued to deny it until his death weighs much more heavily for people,” the CIDI said in a statement.

In interviews with De Volkskrant newspaper shortly before his death, Bernhard had repeated his denial: “I can state with one hand on the Bible, I was never a Nazi,” he said.

The Dutch government confirmed the card was found but has resisted calls for an inquiry.

Born in 1911 as Bernhard von Biesterfeld, he became a Dutch citizen and later flew combat missions for the Allies against Germany during the war.

The card, which showed Bernhard first joined in 1933, was found by historian Flip Maarschalkerweerd, the Royal Information Service said. Maarschalkerweerd told national broadcaster NOS he was surprised that the prince had saved the card he had denied having.

“He was a collector, and palaces have enormous attics and basements,” he said. “Perhaps he forgot he had it.”

As early as 1996 Dutch journalists published a book containing a copy of an NSDAP membership card in Bernhard’s name that was found in U.S. archives, along with correspondence showing that he quit the party in 1936 when he became engaged to Juliana, the Dutch princess who later became queen.

King Willem Alexander said the discovery in Prince Bernhard’s private archive could revive painful memories of the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War Two.

“I can very well imagine that this news has a great impact, that it calls up a lot of emotions. In particular among the Jewish community,” Willem-Alexander told reporters on Thursday.

“We have to see the past as it is, including the less nice parts,” he said.

By Toby Sterling and Bart H. Meijer

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Bart Meijer and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Maverick News

Karpowership: failed interdict unearths ‘State Capture on steroids’ agreement
Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa in cross-border inspection at Beitbridge's new Zim customs post
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa in cross-border inspection at Beitbridge's new Zim customs post
Collusion capers — there will be no repeat of Gijón at Stade de France when Ireland and Scotland clash
Maverick News

Collusion capers — there will be no repeat of Gijón at Stade de France when Ireland and Scotland clash
Motorist slain in Cape Town reportedly related to gunman killed outside city restaurant last year
Maverick News

Motorist slain in Cape Town reportedly related to gunman killed outside city restaurant last year
Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code
Maverick News

Springboks and Proteas face national flag ban after SA falls foul of World Anti-Doping Code

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier
Newsdeck

Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push - study
Business Maverick

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push – study
Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'
Newsdeck

Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
Newsdeck

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options