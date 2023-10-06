Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Berlin’s Festival Of Lights, and more from around the world

Visitors walk over an illuminated plaza at the Potsdamer Platz during a preview of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The festival will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

The Berlin Cathedral illuminated during a preview of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The festival will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Charlottenburg Palace illuminated during a preview of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The festival will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dancers perform onstage during a photocall for the revue show ‘Falling in Love’ at the Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin, Germany, 05 October 2023. The show, with a production budget of nearly 14 million euros, is curated by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and features sparkling costumes with Swarovski crystal stones. The world premiere will take place on 11 October 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Nisso Odinaeva of Tajikistan competes in the Women’s Pre-Selection Breaking event during the 2022 Asian Games at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on October 06, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

B-Girl Ami – Ami Yuasa of Japan competes in the Women’s Pre-Selection Breaking event during the 2022 Asian Games at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on October 06, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Rustam Assakalov of Uzbekistan competes against Islam Umayev of Kazakhstan in the men’s 97 kg greco-roman Bronze medal Wrestling event during the 2022 Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre on October 04, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Frederick Richard of the USA loses the grip while performing on the Horizontal Bar in the Men’s All-Around Final of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, 05 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

A climate activist from the group “Last Generation” (“Letzte Generation”) who had glued himself to the asphalt at Potsdamer Platz and had to be freed by police with a circular saw that cut into the pavement stands cradling his hand that is still ensconced in glue, sand and asphalt on October 06, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Multiple groups of activists attempted to blockade the main intersection at Potsdamer Platz but were mostly prevented by police. Last Generation is demanding the German government do more to stop the burning of fossil fuels in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins Fridays for Future activists in a protest against climate policies in Stockholm, Sweden, 06 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomer

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas arrives before the practice session for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail, Qatar, 06 October 2023. The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will be held on 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez (L) in action against Ferencvarosi’s Cristian Ramirez (R) during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group F soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Ferencvarosi TC in Florence, Italy, 05 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Niklas Almqvist of The Hives performs at La Riviera on October 05, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/Getty Images)

Italian art historian Arturo Galansino Director and Curator of Palazzo Strozzi Foundation views works by the Indian artist Anish Kapoor during an exhibition preview of “Anish Kapoor, Untrue Unreal” at Palazzo Strozzi on October 05, 2023, in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) try to cross the police barricades during a protest against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi, India, 05 October 2023. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s liquor excise policy. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Servicemen of the mobile anti-aircraft unit of the 241st Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine during training manoeuvres in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 05 October 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Rescuers work near dead bodies at the site of a military strike in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 05 October 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least 51 people were killed and seven others injured after a Russian missile hit the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov wrote in telegram. Among the victims was a six-year-old child, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said, adding that the Russian missile ‘hit a civilian object’. EPA-EFE/PAVLO PAKHOMENKO

An aerial view of the ice sheet in northern Greenland, 04 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the ice sheet in Greenland experienced rapid melting in August 2023. This was due to an omega pattern, a configuration of high and low air pressure over Greenland. The total melting area in Greenland in 2023 is now the second-highest ever recorded, following extreme melting events in 2012. EPA-EFE/THOMAS TRAASDAHL

An aerial view shows flooded agricultural lands in the Thessalian Plain, Greece, 05 October 2023. European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski visited areas of Thessaly affected by the flooding caused by the recent destructive storms, Daniel and Elias, at the invitation of Rural Development and Foods Minister Lefteris Avgenakis. Wojciechowski visited farms in Thessaly to see the damage inflicted by floods and talk with flood victims. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU DM

